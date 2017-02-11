News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
American Pet Professionals Celebrates their 8th Anniversary this February!
The organization was created by Nancy Hassel, who wanted to help pet professionals work together, learn from each other, and to make new connections to grow their businesses. Since it's inception, nearly 100, in-person networking educational events have taken place under Hassel's direction in the past 8 years. Including events in Chicago, Connecticut, New York City, New Jersey and Long Island. With expert speakers from inside the industry and outside of the industry covering timely business topics and focuses for their non-profit members.
In addition to in-person events, members can learn from webinars, a bi-monthly members only newsletter, new FB live Q&A Tuesdays within their private member group, business consultations and guidance along with many other membership benefits.
Many members have gained tremendous press and media attention just from being a member due to Nancy being a public relation professional in the pet industry. Just one of the many membership perks.
"The past 8 years have been an incredible ride in our wonderful pet industry. When the very first event was held, it was never my intention to turn this into a business – but the demand was there, and everyone at the event was asking when the next one would be. The rest is history as they say, and we still have many members today that were at our very first event," said President and Founder, Nancy Hassel. "I really believe this is the best industry to be in, everyone's love of animals and passion shines through and I feel privileged to have met and know so many supportive and driven pet professionals. It has always been about 'we' as a pet professional community. We always strive for the best by bringing as much information, education and know-how to our members. I am excited for the future and the new ideas we will be bringing to the table!"
For the organizations 8th year anniversary, APP is hosting a networking event celebration back at the location where their very first networking event was held, Butterfields Restaurant in Hauppauge, NY. Being held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 6:30pm to 9pm at Butterfields (661 Old Willets Path, Hauppauge, NY 11788). The event will feature: networking and introductions, making new pet industry connections, food (cash bar), giveaways, announcements and insider information, pet swag and much more!
New and aspiring pet professionals are welcome to register to attend.
"We are excited to come full circle and host a fun event at back at Butterfields where it all began," said Hassel.
This event is limited to 40 pet pros. A buffet dinner will be served, cash bar. Attendees are advised to bring business cards, brochures about their businesses or rescue groups. Each attendee will get a loaded swag bag just as a thank you for attending.
The cost for NON-Members is $29.97 per person, and non-members can RSVP by going to http://americanpetprofessionals.com/
For more information on this event contact Nancy Hassel at (631) 446-1105 or by email at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com.
About American Pet Professionals:
American Pet Professionals, (APP), is a multiple award winning National Business Networking and Educational Organization for the Pet Industry. Educating, Uniting, Referring, Connecting and Helping all Pet Professionals since 2009! The organization offers in-person networking events nationwide with expert speakers offering their expertise on many different topics to help individuals and businesses grow, work together and unite the pet industry. Hosting nearly 100 in-person networking and educational events for pet professionals since it's inception. In addition to in-person networking events, American Pet Professionals, also hosts webinars for it's members; Facebook LIVE video series highlighting APP member pet professionals;
Media Contact
info@americanpetprofessionals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse