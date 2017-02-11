News By Tag
Freedom Boat Club brings Jurassic Park to the Jacksonville Auto Show
"I wanted a Jeep I could restore all by myself," said Haralambou, who works as events director of Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville. "I have never done anything like this before. Once I got started, I thought it would cool to fix it up to look like the Jeep in the original Jurassic Park movie."
Haralambou's effort is so close to the original that people sitting in the vehicle might expect to feel the ground tremble under the thundering footsteps of a T-Rex. His handiwork will be on display at the Jacksonville Auto Show, which runs Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Visitors will have a chance to sit in the vintage remake, take a photo, and imagine the ground quaking underneath.
"The kids just love it," Haralambou said. "For people who love the movies, and there are many of them, seeing the Jeep is like meeting a celebrity."
Haralambou purchased the vehicle, a white, rusted Jeep with 240,000 miles, for $1,000. It did not run. He turned to YouTube for lessons on welding, purchased a used transmission, built a painting booth out of a tent used for tailgating and invested an additional $3,800 in the effort. Haralambou bought the Jurassic Park logo off the internet.
The entire effort took seven months to complete. The final product was so close to the movie original that it has been accepted into the Jurassic Park Motor Pool, an international organization devoted to honoring realistic facsimiles of vehicles from the wildly popular movie series.
Haralambou plans on using his classic Jeep Wrangler in upcoming promotions for Freedom Boat Club as well as local charity events.
"We like to make our events family friendly and having Daniel's Jeep on site will just be a great attraction,"
As successful as he was with his Jeep restoration and all that he learned in the process, Haralambou says he will not try to replicate it. He has another project in mind. He is currently in the market for an old van. But, once again, not for personal use.
"I want to recreate the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine," he said.
As Scooby Doo might say, "Rots of Ruck."
More information about the Jacksonville Auto Show can be found at http://jaxautoshow.com.
About Freedom Boat Club
Freedom Boat Club is the world's largest members-only boating club. It is a simple alternative to boat ownership. Freedom Boat Club has locations locally at Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville and Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine. Members have unlimited access to the home club's fleet and can reserve a boat using a member-friendly online reservation system. Member privileges are also available at any of the 108 Freedom Boat Club franchises throughout the United States and Canada. Each provides a fleet of boats that come with less stress and a lower price tag than owning a single boat. Freedom Boat Club offers a variety of membership plans. For more information, visit freedomboatclub.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
