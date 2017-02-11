Punch Tv Studios Launches First Monumental Television Campaign On KDOC Los Angeles

Contact

-- Punch TV Studios continues expanding its media empire through strategic and innovative endeavors with the launch of their first ever television campaign on the renowned KDOC Los Angeles.The KDOC Los Angeles channel is an independent station that is best known for their daily broadcastThe emerging publicly traded media company latest television campaign aired for the first time on KDOC Los Angeles earlier this week bringing further awareness to the revolutionary production company that is Punch TV Studios.Having aired on this prominent station, Punch TV Studios successfully reached over 5.6 million homes in the Southern California area drawing in approximately one million new viewers.Punch TV Studios, an American production company, is recognized throughout the entertainment and media industry for developing original and creative content for licensing and distribution both around the world.This predominate production company generated an up-and-coming social media platform, Nabukie.com, that seeks to change the way industry elites communicate online. It provides the ability to network, connect and share with like-minded peers in the industry.This past year, Punch TV Studios has effectively built a premiere social media platform along with their own broadcast center with five television officiates across the nation. They're remaining resolute in their efforts towards expansion within their diversification and viewership.Punch TV Studios is the only publicly traded media company offering such an unbiased view of current affairs, and it is largely regarded as the 'unfiltered voice of the people.'In June of 2016, Punch TV Studios launched there Initial Public Offering (IPO) through regulation A of the JOBS Act signed by former President Barack Obama. Projections currently estimate the company will generate more than half a billion dollars in annual revenue by year four post the IPO. The starting price of just $1 per share was move that makes investing in Punch TV affordable to all members of the public, regardless of their socioeconomic background.To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at PunchTVStudios.com.Follow the company onand#PUNCHTVSTUDIOS #WALLSTREET #2017IPOPunch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban communityThis press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.