The Aspire Institute Hosts 1-day Advanced Business Training in St. George Utah March 21
Remodelers and Custom Home Builders Learn Best Business Practices from Leading Remodeling Business Consultant
The workshop will address key areas in the professional builder's business including how different business models affect profitability, differentiating from the competition, attracting the right customers in the digital age as well as finding, hiring and keeping top employees in a challenging hiring market.
"I designed this class to explore how simple, small changes in a contractor's business model can make a substantial difference in how easily profits flow," said Aspire Institute founder and CEO, Ken Brookings.
After attending the workshop, Chuck Miller of Chuck Miller Construction, said, "The team at Aspire institute is truly focused on helping the small business owners who make up the majority of the construction industry. They understand the challenges we face and the many hats we have to wear. Their one-day workshop "Where Does Profit Really Come From" teaches you to look at your business from a different perspective and to identify those things you should be doing. Their analysis of your current profits will provide you with valuable insights on what is working, what's not working, and what you can do to increase profits while reducing your stress."
The workshop will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott St. George on March 21st from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. The normal price is $295 per company for all owners, spouses and senior managers. On behalf of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), a limited number of scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Local NAHB members qualify for special $195 pricing. To learn more or reserve seats visit www.AspireWorkshop.com or call The Aspire Institute at 888-252-8998.
MORE: For over 20 years the Aspire Institute has been helping the owners and leaders of small businesses achieve new levels of success. We focus on helping those who are expert in their craft become equally powerful as professional business operators.
Page Updated Last on: Feb 17, 2017