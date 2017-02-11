 
We Fix iPads is now WEBSCOUTS (wefixipads.com)

WEBSCOUTS parent company of WeFixiPads.com has merged with Chromebooks.repair to provide the best solution for schools looking for Apple iPad and Google Chromebook repair.
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- WEBSCOUTS is now offering a mail in Flat Rate pricing covering Chromebook and iPad repairs for school districts. Highlighting a fast turn around time and free return shipping.  Our technicians are skilled and certified and we keep all parts in stock for every model of iPad and brand of Chromebook.

Flat rate Chromebook and iPad repair service for schools includes replacing broken glass, LCDs, fixing keyboards and much more for any version of iPad and Chromebook.  We specialize in working with schools in the United States.

Certainly, you could contact Apple for your iPad repair or restoration, but we can offer the same level of service for less cost and a faster turn around time.

To get started with our Chromebook and iPad repair school program, simply fill out the form at webscouts.org. We accept Chromebooks and iPads from every state! We fix and restore school owned devices to be just like new.

FREE RETURN SHIPPING!

WEBSCOUTS (http://www.webscouts.org) parent company of WeFixiPads.com has merged with Chromebooks.repair to provide the best solution for schools looking for Apple iPad and Google Chromebook repair.

Contact
Mike Kimbrell
***@webscouts.org

Mike Kimbrell
***@webscouts.org
