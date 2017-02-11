

Arizona Landmark Gets a New Name SEDONA, Ariz. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Guests, old and new, who visit



Ken McElroy, managing partner of the partnership that bought Garland's Oak Creek Lodge two years ago, knew early on that preservation was paramount. "The property is nestled in Oak Creek Canyon, right on the water. Within its ten acres are two of the original orchards that used to be so much a part of this region. They are still producing."



Gary and Mary Garland allowed the property to retain the Garland's name for two years, but recognized after that it would be time to pass the torch, just as they did when they bought the property from the Todds, more than forty years ago.



"It has been a joy living here and welcoming guests for all these years. There are so many stories, so many memories. I'm thrilled that the place is going to retain its heritage," said Gary Garland.



"The Orchard Canyon name perfectly reflects the essence of this place," said Chris Bosselman, general manager. The company worked with a Scottsdale-based branding company, Heasley & Partners, as well as asked regular guests for their input. The new name is a reflection of all the input received.



Orchard Canyon on Oak Creek will be transitioning from Garland's over the next several months. Everyone is invited to join in the journey as the new look and offerings that showcase this unique destination are brought to life.



About Orchard Canyon



Orchard Canyon on Oak Creek is an Arizona original. Tucked into the walls of Oak Creek Canyon and sprawling over ten acres, Orchard Canyon on Oak Creek (formerly Garland's) is known for its beautiful wooded surroundings, towering canyon walls and acres of orchards. It is the destination of choice for visitors who stay in their 17 exclusive cabins year after year. The property features a five-star, award-winning restaurant and meals are included in the price of every stay. It's the place for weekend getaways, mid-week business retreats, engagement parties, weddings as well as festivals and events that happen throughout the year. For more information visit



