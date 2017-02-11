 
News By Tag
* Balding
* Thinning Hair
* Scarring
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fayetteville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Scalp Aesthetics of Fayetteville, North Carolina is now accepting new clients

Scalp Aesthetics offers scalp micropigmentation, which is a hair follicle replication process that helps people suffering from different types of hair loss.
 
 
Scalp Aesthetics Fayetteville
Scalp Aesthetics Fayetteville
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Balding
Thinning Hair
Scarring

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Fayetteville - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Services

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Scalp Aesthetics offers scalp micropigmentation, which is a hair follicle replication process that helps people suffering from different types of hair loss. Scalp Aesthetics use their own specially designed pigments and unique application to replicate hair follicles in the scalp. This treatment is non-invasive and requires no surgery. The procedure can help disguise thinning or receding areas, cover up blemishes or scars and provide a sense of comfort to those with hair loss from cancer treatments or other medical issues.

The procedure is made up of a small single use needle that Scalp Aesthetics have made to replicate the exact shape and size of a follicle. During the procedure, a high powered rotary machine is used, which has been modified to create a longer rotary stroke and implant which allows the ability to implant more ink per second. By doing so more ink can be injected into the epidermis without going through the dermis which can create a blowout (ink bleeding from going to deep and creating a larger impression) per skin type, fat cells in skin, suppleness, collagen structure, oil level and follicle size, we either implant ink deeper or more shallow into skin. The treatment itself takes only 3 to 5 hours during the first session and usually 2 to 3 hours the second session.

Consultations are booked based on availability and location of the client. For those who are not in close proximity, a Phone Consultation may be provided. Phone consultations are a great way to have your questions answered by our knowledgeable team members while in the comfort of your own home. Clients may also submit images for quotes and Virtual Micropigmentation composites via email or text messaging.

Visit http://www.ncscalpaesthetics.com or Facebook.com/ScalpAestheticsNorthCarolina for more information.

About Scalp Aesthetics

Scalp Aesthetics is the world's largest scalp micropigmentation company. With more than 20,000 clients and a fully customized process from start to finish, they deliver the ultimate scalp micropigmentation service. For more information, check out www.scalp-aesthetics.com.

Contact
Jenya Nguyen
***@scalp-aesthetics.com
End
Source:Scalp Aesthetics Fayetteville
Email:***@scalp-aesthetics.com
Tags:Balding, Thinning Hair, Scarring
Industry:Beauty
Location:Fayetteville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NCL Group, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share