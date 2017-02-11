News By Tag
Scalp Aesthetics of Fayetteville, North Carolina is now accepting new clients
Scalp Aesthetics offers scalp micropigmentation, which is a hair follicle replication process that helps people suffering from different types of hair loss.
The procedure is made up of a small single use needle that Scalp Aesthetics have made to replicate the exact shape and size of a follicle. During the procedure, a high powered rotary machine is used, which has been modified to create a longer rotary stroke and implant which allows the ability to implant more ink per second. By doing so more ink can be injected into the epidermis without going through the dermis which can create a blowout (ink bleeding from going to deep and creating a larger impression) per skin type, fat cells in skin, suppleness, collagen structure, oil level and follicle size, we either implant ink deeper or more shallow into skin. The treatment itself takes only 3 to 5 hours during the first session and usually 2 to 3 hours the second session.
Consultations are booked based on availability and location of the client. For those who are not in close proximity, a Phone Consultation may be provided. Phone consultations are a great way to have your questions answered by our knowledgeable team members while in the comfort of your own home. Clients may also submit images for quotes and Virtual Micropigmentation composites via email or text messaging.
About Scalp Aesthetics
Scalp Aesthetics is the world's largest scalp micropigmentation company. With more than 20,000 clients and a fully customized process from start to finish, they deliver the ultimate scalp micropigmentation service. For more information, check out www.scalp-aesthetics.com.
Contact
Jenya Nguyen
***@scalp-aesthetics.com
