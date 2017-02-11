 
News By Tag
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Roseville
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion Receives Local Award for Excellence

Mister Illusion Magic Productions has been selected for the 2016 Roseville Small Business Excellence Award in the Arts & Entertainment classification by the Roseville Small Business Excellence Award Program.
 
ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Mister Illusion Magic Productions selected for 2016 Roseville Small Business Excellence

Award

Roseville,CA - February 08, 2017 — Mister Illusion Magic Productions has been selected for the

2016 Roseville Small Business Excellence Award in the Arts & Entertainment classification by the

Roseville Small Business Excellence Award Program.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each

category. The 2016 Roseville Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not

quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the

Roseville Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About the Roseville Small Business Excellence Awards Program

The Roseville Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that

serve the Roseville area. Each year, our selection committee identifies businesses that we believe

have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification.

Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and

implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are small

businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers

and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Roseville area a vibrant and vital

place to live.

http://www.misterillusion.com

916-441-8059

Contact
Charlie Fass
***@surewest.net
End
Source:
Email:***@surewest.net Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Roseville - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mister Illusion Magic Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share