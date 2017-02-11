News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion Receives Local Award for Excellence
Mister Illusion Magic Productions has been selected for the 2016 Roseville Small Business Excellence Award in the Arts & Entertainment classification by the Roseville Small Business Excellence Award Program.
Award
Roseville,CA - February 08, 2017 — Mister Illusion Magic Productions has been selected for the
2016 Roseville Small Business Excellence Award in the Arts & Entertainment classification by the
Roseville Small Business Excellence Award Program.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each
category. The 2016 Roseville Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not
quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the
Roseville Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About the Roseville Small Business Excellence Awards Program
The Roseville Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that
serve the Roseville area. Each year, our selection committee identifies businesses that we believe
have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification.
Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and
implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are small
businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers
and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Roseville area a vibrant and vital
place to live.
http://www.misterillusion.com
916-441-8059
Contact
Charlie Fass
***@surewest.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse