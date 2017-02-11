Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion Receives Local Award for Excellence

Mister Illusion Magic Productions has been selected for the 2016 Roseville Small Business Excellence Award in the Arts & Entertainment classification by the Roseville Small Business Excellence Award Program.

Contact

Charlie Fass

***@surewest.net Charlie Fass

End

-- Mister Illusion Magic Productions selected for 2016 Roseville Small Business ExcellenceAwardRoseville,CA - February 08, 2017 — Mister Illusion Magic Productions has been selected for the2016 Roseville Small Business Excellence Award in the Arts & Entertainment classification by theRoseville Small Business Excellence Award Program.Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in eachcategory. The 2016 Roseville Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, notquantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by theRoseville Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.About the Roseville Small Business Excellence Awards ProgramThe Roseville Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses thatserve the Roseville area. Each year, our selection committee identifies businesses that we believehave achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification.Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices andimplemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are smallbusinesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customersand our community. These exceptional companies help make the Roseville area a vibrant and vitalplace to live.916-441-8059