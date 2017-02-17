Driver Defense Team Helps More Clients with All-New Digital Presence Chicago-area legal defense team offers more client access with revamped website. Driver Defense Team Homepage CHICAGO - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- For drivers in the Chicago area in need of legal defense, Driver Defense Team is a group of skilled professionals comprised of former prosecutors and public defenders. With offices in Chicago and Stone Park, IL, this team of legal professionals has experience working on a wide range of traffic legal cases, including but not limited to traffic violations, driving with a suspended license, vehicle impoundment, and aggravated speeding.



Driver Defense Team is committed to providing high-quality legal services to each and every client they defend. Regardless of the case, clients will have an experienced attorney to represent them at every court appearance, as well as the chance to review everything about the case before it comes up in court. In order to ensure that nothing goes unturned, all nine attorneys at Driver Defense Team meet weekly to discuss each client's individual case. The goal of these meetings is to use experience and creativity to achieve the best results for each client.



To help make achieving representation by a team of qualified legal experts easier and more enjoyable for their clients, Driver Defense Team recently enlisted the expertise of Launch Digital Marketing to help them build a new website. Based out of Naperville, Launch offers a holistic approach to web development, branding, mobile marketing, SEO and content generation, and more.



"Our law firm needed to develop a beautiful, high-quality, and informative site," said Derek Martin, Attorney at Law and member of Driver Defense Team. "After working with Launch in the past, we knew they could deliver. And they did! Our site is very user-friendly and very technically sound. It is a great foundation to build upon as we add more content and information to the site to answer our clients' questions."



