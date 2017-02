Beacon Publishing Group Releases The Audiobook "Echoes:The Whisper Trilogy Book II" By Michael Bray

Beacon Publishing Group releases the Audiobook "Echoes: The Whisper Trilogy Book II" by author Michael Bray, narrated by J. Robert Richmond. Download your audiobook today!

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Echoes: The Whisper Trilogy Book II", written by author Michael Bray and narrated by J. Robert Richmond in audiobook format. Get your copy today!Seven years have passed since the fire at Hope House. Despite surviving, the lives of Steve and Melody Samson have changed for the worse. Steve has become a virtual recluse, while Melody is consumed by guilt, and sees in their son a constant reminder of the man Steve used to be.The town of Oakwell has become a tourist hotspot for paranormal enthusiasts, eager to learn more about the "Hope House Haunting", becoming everything the residents of the once sleepy town fought so hard to prevent.Order your audiobook copy of "Echoes: The Whisper Trilogy Book II" by author Michael Bray on Audible today:http://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/Echoes-Audiobook/B06XMQJV1D/ref=a_search_c4_1_1_srImg?qid=1487354779&sr=1-1The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at http://www.BeaconPublishingGroup.com Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com