News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Beacon Publishing Group Releases The Audiobook "Echoes:The Whisper Trilogy Book II" By Michael Bray
Beacon Publishing Group releases the Audiobook "Echoes: The Whisper Trilogy Book II" by author Michael Bray, narrated by J. Robert Richmond. Download your audiobook today!
Seven years have passed since the fire at Hope House. Despite surviving, the lives of Steve and Melody Samson have changed for the worse. Steve has become a virtual recluse, while Melody is consumed by guilt, and sees in their son a constant reminder of the man Steve used to be.
The town of Oakwell has become a tourist hotspot for paranormal enthusiasts, eager to learn more about the "Hope House Haunting", becoming everything the residents of the once sleepy town fought so hard to prevent.
Order your audiobook copy of "Echoes: The Whisper Trilogy Book II" by author Michael Bray on Audible today:
http://www.audible.com/
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at http://www.BeaconPublishingGroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse