February 2017
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes FirstFlorida Credit Union as a Gold Member

FirstFlorida Credit Union
DORAL, Fla. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes FirstFlorida Credit Union as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as FirstFlorida Credit Union will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to FirstFlorida Credit Union!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About FirstFlorida Credit Union

First Florida Credit Union, headquartered in Jacksonville, operates 13 branches throughout Florida to serve more than 52,000 members in 26 counties as well as employees of the State of Florida and CSX Transportation. The organization's guiding mission is to support its members' financial aspirations by providing affordable financial products and services with stellar member service. First Florida Credit Union also offers its employees a supportive working environment and has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Florida in Florida Trend magazine's annual survey for 2013, 2014 and 2015.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact FirstFlorida Credit Union

inembhard@firstflorida.org
https://www.firstflorida.org/

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@doralchamber.com
