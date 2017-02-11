 
Trackmobile® Presents Awards for Distributor Excellence

Recognizing Emphasis on Customer Education, Safety and Service Award recipients have excelled in providing not only best-in-class customer service but delivered customer education to help maintain railcar movement safety in the workplace.
 
 
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Trackmobile is proud to announce its top four performing Distributors with Awards of Excellence for 2016. As the leading railcar mover manufacturer, Trackmobile continues to provide one of the safest, most reliable equipment for railroad material handling. Trackmobile has the largest Distributor network with the industry's most experienced sales and service experts. Comprised of more than 200 locations across North America and additional factory trained mobile field service technicians, Trackmobiles' Distributor network continually exceeds their customer's expectations.

"Our Distributors are the life blood behind our operation," stated Trackmobile President, Ralph Przybyszewski.  "It is with great pride we announce and recognize our top performing Distributors with these 2016 Distributor Awards," he continued. These Awards honor Trackmobile Distributors that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, professionalism, and continue to guide their customers to the highest level of performance in railway material handling. "Only through our strong partnerships, dedication, and with the experience of our entire Distributor network can Trackmobile continue to grow and remain the global leader for in-plant railcar movement," Przybyszewski added.

Recognizing the hard work of all Distributors within their network, Trackmobile sets aside time each year to show their appreciation by presenting Distributor Awards in four categories.  These Awards of Excellence categories include Distributor of the Year; Market Leader; President's Award; and the Trackmobile Parts Champion.  We are honored to announce the following 2016 award recipients:

       Distributor of the Year: Andress Engineering Associates
       Market Leader:  Fast Track de México
       President's Award:  Gordon Russell Limited
       Trackmobile Parts Champion: Andress Engineering Associates

Trackmobile is represented by more than 50 Sales Specialists around the world, located in Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Russia, China and the US. Each Sales Specialist and Service Expert in our network is dedicated to guiding their customers to their best solution in railcar movement, educating customers about proper equipment operation to ensure railyard safety and providing best-in-class customer service throughout the year.

Since our very first sale in 1948, Trackmobile has been dedicated to working with the best Distributor partners in the business.  Working together today, we have the strongest, most responsive Distributor network in the industry, offering customer's unmatched expertise, service, and support.  "While this year's award recipients are outstanding examples of the best-performing Distributors from 2016, all of our Distributors are critical to our collective success," stated Mr. Przybyszweski".  Details are also available at www.trackmobile.com

About Trackmobile® LLC: Trackmobile, a Georgia-based Marmon Group / Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the founding innovator and leading manufacturer of the bi-modal railcar mover with over 11,000 sold globally. Creating the railcar switching and movement category in 1948 as a solution to specific customer needs in railcar switching, Trackmobile remains focused on what customers need. Their singular purpose is to provide the most efficient, cost-effective, railcar switching and movement equipment that is safe and effortless to operate. While highly customizable for unique customer applications, Trackmobile railcar movers provide the best value and the lowest operational lifetime cost in the industry.

