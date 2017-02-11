News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Trackmobile® Presents Awards for Distributor Excellence
Recognizing Emphasis on Customer Education, Safety and Service Award recipients have excelled in providing not only best-in-class customer service but delivered customer education to help maintain railcar movement safety in the workplace.
"Our Distributors are the life blood behind our operation," stated Trackmobile President, Ralph Przybyszewski. "It is with great pride we announce and recognize our top performing Distributors with these 2016 Distributor Awards," he continued. These Awards honor Trackmobile Distributors that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, professionalism, and continue to guide their customers to the highest level of performance in railway material handling. "Only through our strong partnerships, dedication, and with the experience of our entire Distributor network can Trackmobile continue to grow and remain the global leader for in-plant railcar movement," Przybyszewski added.
Recognizing the hard work of all Distributors within their network, Trackmobile sets aside time each year to show their appreciation by presenting Distributor Awards in four categories. These Awards of Excellence categories include Distributor of the Year; Market Leader; President's Award; and the Trackmobile Parts Champion. We are honored to announce the following 2016 award recipients:
Distributor of the Year: Andress Engineering Associates
Market Leader: Fast Track de México
President's Award: Gordon Russell Limited
Trackmobile Parts Champion: Andress Engineering Associates
Trackmobile is represented by more than 50 Sales Specialists around the world, located in Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Russia, China and the US. Each Sales Specialist and Service Expert in our network is dedicated to guiding their customers to their best solution in railcar movement, educating customers about proper equipment operation to ensure railyard safety and providing best-in-class customer service throughout the year.
Since our very first sale in 1948, Trackmobile has been dedicated to working with the best Distributor partners in the business. Working together today, we have the strongest, most responsive Distributor network in the industry, offering customer's unmatched expertise, service, and support. "While this year's award recipients are outstanding examples of the best-performing Distributors from 2016, all of our Distributors are critical to our collective success," stated Mr. Przybyszweski"
About Trackmobile®
Media Contact
Judith Sebastian
706-884-6651 x213
judithsebastian@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse