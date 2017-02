Camp Tomohawk Park has been renovated, courtesy of the Gate River Run

Money raised at annual run used for renovations to city park

Bridge after renovations

-- Camp Tomohawk Park has improved trails and a new bridge thanks to funds raised at the Gate River Run. JTC Running Club, the organization behind the Gate River Run, donated $40,000 to make the upgrades to the park. It is located between the San Jose and Beauclerc neighborhoods on the Southeast part of town."This park is a great place for a run, but the trails were becoming overgrown and the boardwalk and bridge were in a state of disrepair," said Doug Alred, race director for the Gate River Run and owner of 1Place Sports. "JTC Running Club was able to provide the funding needed to make the improvements so everyone can once again enjoy this beautiful city resource."The trail was widened by cutting back some of the overgrown bushes and crushed coquina shell was added to cover up roots and smooth out the trail along the mile-loop course. The wooden boardwalk and bridge were also replaced to complete the trail.The Alejandro Garces Camp Tomohawk Park is located just north of San Clerc Road and is named after the father of Octavio Garces. Octavio and his wife ran a private day camp on the property in the late 1950s and the city purchased the property from the couple in 1981 for use as a public park.JTC Running Club, the Mayor's Council on Fitness and Well-Being and numerous Eagle Scouts have made improved and expanded the trails over the years. The park is filled with oak, pine and maple trees and a creek extends through the middle of the tract to Goodbys Creek.JTC Running is a non-profit organization founded in October 1975 as the Jacksonville Track Club. It is Florida's preeminent promoter of healthy lifestyles through running, fitness and fellowship. JTC Running is the creator and operator of the Gate River Run, which has been one of the leading road races in the country since its inception in 1978. The four main events they host each year encompass over 10,000 national and world class athletes, fitness runners, wheelchair athletes, walkers and children. For more information, visit www.jtcrunning.com Place sports is Jacksonville's running headquarters and one of the top running stores in the country. The company has more than 30 years of experience in fitting running shoes and has the best selection of shoes, apparel and accessories. 1Place Sports has six locations that offer the five-step fit process, which includes a foot pressure and treadmill analysis. All employees are experienced runners and well-trained to guide customers through the fitting process. In addition to retail stores, 1Place Sports produces quality running events, such as the annual Winter Beach Run and the Gate River Run. The races they produce range from 200 to 18,000 participants and help raise over a quarter of a million dollars for charity each year. For more information, visit www.1stplacesports.com