ICI Homes at Tamaya Contributes $3,000 to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville

From left, Justin Arlequin, Kaiti Chambers, Don Wilford and Pennela Chapman

-- ICI Homes at Tamaya recently presented a $3,000 charitable contribution to the Mayo Clinic Foundation. The contribution will fund research and education at Mayo Clinic's Jacksonville Campus."I am incredibly proud to announce this donation," said ICI Homes North Florida Division President Don Wilford. "Mayo Clinic is known worldwide for its leadership in patient care and clinical research, and we are fortunate to have the Jacksonville campus in our own backyard. ICI Homes is proud to give back to our community and support the world-class healthcare at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville."In 2016, ICI Homes pledged a charitable contribution for every new home sale to Mayo Clinic employees or medical professionals at Tamaya. ICI Homes will continue to offer the Mayo Clinic medical professionals charitable contribution program in 2017. This is an exclusive offer for Mayo Clinic medical professionals only.Tamaya is located off Beach Boulevard, midway between Kernan and Hodges boulevards in Jacksonville. Tamaya is just six miles to the beach and within minutes to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville.For more information, call (855) 279-6053 or visit www.TamayaFL.com