Khushi Baby Qualifies To Semi-finals Of NFC Top Honors Awards

-- Near Field Communication (NFC) declared today the 9 semi-finalists in its NFC Forum Innovation Awards Program. Mobisoft Infotech (https://mobisoftinfotech.com/)technology partner Khushi Baby is among the 9 semi-finalists of the prestigious award function organized to recognize the creation and deployment of an impeccable and innovative application, products, and services developed by NFC.This tops honors awards attracted more than ninety entries this year from all around the world's pioneers, developers, innovators, etc. This showcased a massive development and interest in Near Field Communication (NFC) innovation, technology, and implementations.The submission of semifinalists of NFC Forum Innovation Awards discovered new diversity, advancement, and revolutions covering the fields like business and its consumer's applications, encompassing smart health, smart home, automotive, IoT, "NFC for Good", connected retail and transportation, and gaming.Khushi Baby was nominated under the category of Best Mobile App. Other 2 categories were Most Innovative NFC Product, Service or Implementation, and Best NFC Startups. Global industry leaders were composed as a jury who assessed and evaluated the ninety entries and selected at least 3 semi-finalists in each categorization.The final event will take place on March 14, 2017, at Green Valley Ranch in Las Vegas. All the semi-finalists will get a golden opportunity to showcase their product, service or app individually and one winner will be announced from each category.Khushi Baby means "Happy Baby," and the company hopes that, by allowing a mother and her child to wear their medical history for the first time, that they will help ensure that children stay happy and healthy throughout their childhood. Founded by Ruchit Nagar in March 2014, they have come up with the ingenious idea to provide a wearable necklace to make medical histories more accessible to the medical professionals that rely on accurate records to perform their jobs. They have combined wearable NFC technology with mobile health and cloud computing to offer a better medical solution at a lower cost as well as creating a simple patient identification that can be carried and managed with no hassle.Mobisoft Infotech, a development firm that offers product development and consulting services, has partnered with numerous startups and businesses of all sizes. Mobisoft Infotech strongly believes that the only path to success lies in building, growing, and improving together with their clients. The firm has developed numerous web applications, mobile applications, and IoT systems across several platforms and verticals. Within the span of 7+ years, they have worked with over 100+ global tech startups and continue to look ahead towards providing their clients with better mobile solutions by following a fully-developed strategy of thoroughly analyzing, developing, designing, optimizing and testing their applications.