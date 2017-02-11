The World of Bonsai—Small is Beautiful

Contact

-- Bonsai is the art of growing trees in containers. A bonsai is any tree that is grown in miniature to resemble an aged tree. They are not genetically dwarfed plants. Bonsai uses techniques like pruning, root reduction, potting, defoliation & grafting to produce small trees that mimic the shape and style of mature, full-sized trees. The art of bonsai traces back almost 2000 years.The word bonsai is made up of 2 Japanese characters, 'bon' & 'sai'. 'Bon' is for the pot or tray in which the plant is grown and 'Sai' being the tree or plant grown, which when literally translated means 'Tree in a Pot'. It is a tree in a pot that has been subjected to a number of horticultural and aesthetic disciplines, through which visual harmony and botanical well-being is achieved. The essence is to produce a healthy, visually appealing miniature representation of a tree in nature. Bonsai is basically an outdoor plant.The very art of bonsai is telling a story through living illusion. It strives to find avenues for personal expression within the confines of good horticultural practice. Bonsai is a concoction of form and thought and like all good art, it persists.The book "The World of Bonsai" is a 288-page comprehensive book on bonsai consisting of 14 parts divided into 52 chapters. The book features many images of beautiful bonsai trees and consists of part-by-part illustrations that explain the various stages of bringing up a robust and visually enticing bonsai tree. The book is indispensable for both beginners and advanced practitioners of bonsai and familiarizes the readers with the nuances in the art of making miniature trees.The book deals with all the aspects of bonsai right from the basics to the various methods of cultivating pre-bonsai materials, various styling techniques like branch pruning, leaf pruning, bud pruning and wiring, to the aftercare and maintenance of bonsai.'The World of Bonsai' also has advanced techniques for enthusiasts who have been practicing this art for a long time. The book covers topics like how to bend thick branches, how to create a good surface root and aerial roots, and also deals with deadwood techniques. The book also covers topics on pest control and the usage of organic and inorganic pesticides. It has also a section on how to choose a pot and how to display a bonsai tree aesthetically.Lyju Kuruvilla is a rank holder in M.B.A from the Cochin University of Science & Technology (CUSAT). He is a science graduate who was fascinated by plants and gardening which led him towards the art of bonsai. He is now a seasoned practitioner of the art. He is a resident of Chennai for the last 40 years and has been working in the corporate arena, with the last few years of his professional career in the Healthcare sector as a General Manager.Today, he is an avid plant lover and spends the majority of his time with his Bonsai. He also teaches the art to people who are interested in the same. His other interests revolve around oil painting, sculpting, and collecting coins.