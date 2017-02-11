News By Tag
Avanti Hospitals Announces New Hospital Administrator at Coast Plaza Hospital
Padilla is an extremely experienced healthcare executive with over 25 years of hospital leadership. He has a strong background in operations and financial management, including turnaround assignments for community hospitals and inner-city medical centers. Most recently, as Paladin Healthcare's interim Chief Administrative Officer for Avanti's East Los Angeles and Huntington Park hospitals, he improved internal operations and increased staff accountabilities resulting in improved patient satisfaction scores and quality measures.
Additionally, Padilla served as Paladin's interim Chief Executive Officer at Tri-City Regional Medical Center in Hawaiian Gardens. His sterling reputation coupled with the solid relationships he developed while in that role have resulted in employees and physicians from that facility now following him to CPH. Greg holds an MBA, is a licensed CPA (AZ), and brings a high level of professionalism and management expertise to his new role.
About Avanti Hospitals
The Avanti Hospitals, LLC system consists of Memorial Hospital of Gardena, Coast Plaza Hospital, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, and Community Hospital of Huntington Park. All four acute care hospitals are located near Los Angeles, California. Avanti's mission is to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare services to their community with consistency and compassion, which they achieve by focusing on hospitals in underserved areas that will benefit from this strategy. For more information, visit www.avantihospitals.com.
