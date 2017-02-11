 
News By Tag
* Coast Plaza Hospital
* Administrator
* Healthcare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Norwalk
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Avanti Hospitals Announces New Hospital Administrator at Coast Plaza Hospital

 
NORWALK, Calif. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Avanti Hospitals announces Greg Padilla as the new hospital Administrator at its Coast Plaza Hospital (CPH). Padilla will immediately assume his new role.

Padilla is an extremely experienced healthcare executive with over 25 years of hospital leadership. He has a strong background in operations and financial management, including turnaround assignments for community hospitals and inner-city medical centers. Most recently, as Paladin Healthcare's interim Chief Administrative Officer for Avanti's East Los Angeles and Huntington Park hospitals, he improved internal operations and increased staff accountabilities resulting in improved patient satisfaction scores and quality measures.

Additionally, Padilla served as Paladin's interim Chief Executive Officer at Tri-City Regional Medical Center in Hawaiian Gardens. His sterling reputation coupled with the solid relationships he developed while in that role have resulted in employees and physicians from that facility now following him to CPH. Greg holds an MBA, is a licensed CPA (AZ), and brings a high level of professionalism and management expertise to his new role.


About Avanti Hospitals


The Avanti Hospitals, LLC system consists of Memorial Hospital of Gardena, Coast Plaza Hospital, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, and Community Hospital of Huntington Park. All four acute care hospitals are located near Los Angeles, California. Avanti's mission is to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare services to their community with consistency and compassion, which they achieve by focusing on hospitals in underserved areas that will benefit from this strategy. For more information, visit www.avantihospitals.com.

Contact
Amie Boersma
***@avantihospitals.com
End
Source:
Email:***@avantihospitals.com Email Verified
Tags:Coast Plaza Hospital, Administrator, Healthcare
Industry:Medical
Location:Norwalk - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Avanti Hospitals PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share