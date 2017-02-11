News By Tag
In Focus Brands' Backed App: The Mash Card -Needs Programmers
The Albany student-created, startup community with benefits app-The MASH Card- continues to expand its student community, their vendor offerings and new viral events and needs junior programmers to round out the new CTO Team.
Qualifications for these positions include:
*Experience in developing PHP and iOS/Android applications.
*Minimum 6 month of programming experience.
*Knowledge of WordPress or any CMS.
*Knowledge of full life-cycle software applications development (i.e., design, construction, testing, and implementation)
*Agile/Scrum methodologies.
If interested, forward the Resume with list of projects and coding samples to: tech@themashcard.com
The junior programmers will be joining a close-knit team that includes an In Focus Brands' Deploy Team that has already proven the product in the marketplace;
Up next for the Mash Card and In Focus Brands' Team: a series of viral video productions, a casting event at Lucky Strike in Crossgates Mall (Albany, NY) on February 21st and numerous new vendor promotions for our members.
For added information on becoming a vendor and all upcoming events, please contact: Jill at jilld@infocusbrands.com
The MASH CARD (www.themashcard.com) THE COMMUNITY WITH BENEFITS PLATFORM has built a digital engagement platform that connects brick and mortar businesses to the college student community. The focus on making all happy with great discounts, an experiential community and prizes for students, more customers for businesses and many events for all are the passion points for this startup
IN FOCUS BRANDS (www.infocusbrands.com) focuses on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions-Ideas to Action; Action to Revenue. The international company is an execution firm that operates 3 businesses internally: the culture/change/
Diamond Point Co-Development Fund is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.
Contact
Jill Daye
***@infocusbrands.com
