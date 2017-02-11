Recruitive Joins Forces with Jropp UK

Recruitive Software has announced the integration between their cloud-based recruitment software and live candidate database job board, Jropp.

Contact

Recruitive Software

***@recruitive.com Recruitive Software

End

-- Recruitive Software has announced the integration between their cloud-based recruitment software and live candidate database job board, Jropp.Founded in 2015, Jropp is one of the UK's fastest growing job websites, with over 16,000 jobs available on their site for candidates to interact with and has an exciting new approach to recruitment analytics.Alexander Gray-Johnson, Founder at Jropp comments: "At Jropp we have created the first live candidate database of its kind, as we capture information about what a candidate is looking for. This allows you to be able to search for candidates based on what they are looking for in real time. We give you access to, not only candidates that have applied for a job but also those who have not and provide a reason why they haven't applied. We make all of this possible with our innovative conversion process for talent, as we are the first company to successfully launch apply without a CV."Carla Fern, Operations Director at Recruitive comments; "We are delighted to welcome Jropp to our extensive panel of job boards and are pleased to announce that Recruitive's clients can benefit from an exclusive offer of free job postings until 1May 2017."For more information please visit:http://www.jropp.com