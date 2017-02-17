News By Tag
Launching Akademia: The Largest Source of Free Video Finance CE Credits
Earn Continuing Education Credits from the Leading Source of Financial Learning on Our New Channel on AssetTV.com
Akademia, hosted on AssetTV.com acts as a hub for a wide range of content for US based professionals looking to enhance their knowledge of the financial industry. On Akademia professionals are able to gain over 40 CE credits across the same amount of videos. Users interact with and gain the credit by first watching a CE accredited video and then taking an associated quiz. All CE credits available for users to take are accredited by the IMCA, CFA Institute and the CFP Board.
The Asset TV team is highly qualified in producing CE content; the company has been producing accredited videos for over 10 years; as it grew to become the largest provider of finance video CE credits it was able to refine its approach by creating uniquely engaging and pertinent videos that gave its audience an up to date educational experience. As a result Akademia's content comprises of incredibly high quality discussion that will allow viewers to gain more than the required CE Credit.
Both the variety of subjects and high profile thought leaders featured across Akademia is vast. Content covers everything finance related, such as ETFs, factor investing, energy, economic outlooks global markets and more. Similarly representatives from leading financial and investment companies, such as Invesco, Deutsche Asset Management, Columbia Threadneedle and VanEck are featured heavily in the videos by giving in-depth discussions and revealing insights into their specialties within the finance world.
On establishing a new base for its CE credit videos Asset TV's EVP of the America's, Neil Jeffery, said:
"Akademia is an exciting new service for our viewers. Asset TV values the support of our financial advisor audience and it's great that we can provide this free accredited source of content for their education and learning."
The Akademia channel will be launching new continuing education accredited content weekly, and is a shining example of Asset TV's output. The Asset TV platform is the largest base for educational financial content, and in addition to the CE accredited videos hosts thousands of other video and white paper content featuring the leading financial institutions.
Access Akademia's Continuing Education on demand here: https://www.assettv.com/
