How to Find A Great Custom Home Builder
But, this doesn't mean there are no pitfalls to building a custom house. You'll need the right contractor to do the quality work you expect.
Here's how to find a great custom home builder:
● Decide on a style. Tudor, Key West, split level, craftsman, colonial, Cape Cod, log home, Mediterranean, ranch, Victorian, the list goes on and on. Once you know which style, look into which builders construct that type of property. So, if you want a farmhouse or an Italian style, a contractor who specializes in Cape Cod and craftsman style homes won't be a good fit.
● Learn about previous builds. When you know which contractors build the house type you like and want, then check out their past work. You'll probably be able to find information online. But you can always request specific information so you can see the homes for yourself.
● Look into their past. Proper due diligence requires you to delve into the contractor's past, aside from their previous work. Sure, the homes may look outstanding but you could learn something unsettling. So, protect yourself by checking the local Better Business Bureau, searching online clerk of court records, and of course, a general internet search.
● Verify their credentials. Taking due diligence a step further, you need to verify their license, as well as their insurance. This will provide you with a little more peace of mind and help you avoid trouble later on.
● Get estimates from three contractors. Although this seems like a lot of work, it's completely necessary. This is a very large investment and without proper vetting, you could unintentionally land in a bad situation. Compare and contrast the estimates carefully to know which is the best fit.
When you have identified which contractor is right, meet to discuss your plans and expectations before you commit.
