Attention all Athletes: Four Tips for Pain-Free Running
Here are four tips for pain-free running from experienced athletes:
1. Always run with the right shoes. You've probably seen those crazy looking shoes, sporting the split toes, looking much like gloves for the feet. These are an alternative to heavily padded shoes. Now, you might think, what's wrong with some comfortable padding? Well, it doesn't allow you to immediately or over time recognize what's causing pain. The right shoes are designed to act as an extension of your feet, which helps you correct bad technique.
2. Start with mobility exercise. We are familiar with stretching before exercising, whether it's running, martial arts, weight lifting, or calisthenics. Well, that's fine when your body is already warm, having gone through half or more of the day. But, if you run early in the morning, stretching is a bit too much because your body is cold. Allow it to warm up and get the blood flowing by doing some mobility exercise.
3. Pace yourself during runs. Usain Bolt might be the fastest man on planet at the moment, but he doesn't turn on the turbo on every run. He paces himself, as does any long distance runner, so there's plenty of gas in the tank to from start to finish. You need to find your particular groove to get the most out of your pacing practice. Learn an appropriate pace so you get more out of every run.
4. Stretch and cool down after running. Stretching is essential to exercise safely. After your run, take time to lightly stretch and allow your body time to cool down at an appropriate rate.
Last but not least, be sure to dedicate time to downtime. A message is a great way to treat your body and with ample rest, you'll enjoy a more healthy life.
Dr. Bernard Danna has been a teaching physician for Houston area residency programs for more than 35 years and Dr. Teri Baker, DPM now serves as a teaching physician for the St. Joseph Medical Center residency program.
Together they provide the very best treatments for Houston Podiatry at http://houstonfamilyfootandankle.com
