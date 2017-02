Wilmington 13-year Old To Be Featured On Food Network's 'Chopped Jr.'

Stefano Dongowski - Chopped Jr.

-- Stefano Dongowski, a ninth grader at Isaac Bear early college, will face three other junior chefs on the culinary battlefield, which he described as, "and intense and exciting experience."The episode airs this Tuesday, February 21 at 8pm EST, on Food Network. The episode entitled, "Heads Will Roll", features chefs Maneet Chauhan, and George Mendes and actor Kevin McHale as judges.The competition pits four junior chefs from around the country cooking their unique dishes with surprise ingredients in a 30 minute time limit with three elimination rounds. Stefano has loved mixing up his culinary creations in the kitchen since he was three. His love for the chemistry of spices has not only contributed to his love of cooking but to the beginning of Spice Squad, an online business selling unique international spice blends. Tune-in Tuesday to Food Network's Chopped Jr to see how Stefano spices things up.Stefano is a budding entrepreneur as he is also launching his own custom spice blend e-commerce website, Spice Squad. You can preview it here https://www.spicesquad.co/