2017 Operation A.B.L.E. Starfish Thrower Honoree Announced: Eric H. Schultz Chairman & CEO Harvard Pilgrim Health Care | Susan Warnick Emcee

Non-Profit celebrates 35 years helping unemployed workers over 45 upgrade skills and find work

-- Operation A.B.L.E. (Ability Based on Long Experience) will hold its annual fundraiser/gala on Monday, May 8, 2017 at Boston's Seaport Hotel. Known as the Starfish Thrower Gala , this year the organization honors Eric H. Schultz, President and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. A.B.L.E. is also marking 35 years helping older workers find meaningful employment."Each year we recognize with our Starfish Thrower Award an outstanding individual who has made a real difference in our community," Said Joan Cirillo, President and CEO of Operation A.B.L.E. "Eric is well known for his commitment to affordable healthcare and supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of others. He is involved with the Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare, the United Way, the American Heart Association and is a distinguished Eagle Scout."The Starfish Gala is Operation A.B.L.E.'s primary fundraiser to support its many programs that have helped 35,000 older workers update their skills, learn modern job search techniques and serve as a resource and advocate for the long-term unemployed.This year's Starfish festivities will take place at the Seaport Hotel in Boston . In addition to honoring Mr. Schultz, two recent A.B.L.E. participants will tell their stories of how the assistance they received helped them find meaningful employment.This year Susan Wornick, the popular former television news anchor for WCVB News Channel 5, will emcee the Gala, bringing her signature humor and professionalism to the proceedings.Funds raised will support and expand the programs and resources of Operation A.B.L.E. For registration details for the Starfish Gala click here.