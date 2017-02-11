 
Rubina Ratnakar, a Creative Individual with a Strong Penchant for Designing

Rubina Ratnakar is a successful stylist, a blogger, a photographer, a model, an event planner and a mom who has had a fulfilling career of her own.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Rubina Ratnakar is an acclaimed creative professional who has worked on numerous projects in order to express her raw imaginative talents. She has been a successful stylist, a photographer, a blogger, a model, an event planner and a mom. In her prestigious career, she has worked alongside numerous top photographers, architects, designers and event planners on multiple projects. This has not only offered her many creative outlets to express her inner self but has also enabled her to learn many new things in the process. In these various projects, Rubina Ratnakar has worked as a stylist, a photographer, a model, a makeup artist and as a staging professional.

As a professional interior design specialist, she manages a wide range of projects that require advanced skills and aesthetic sensibilities. She is also a food and fashion stylist who works on numerous projects of her own on a regular basis. She does professional make-up for brides as well as models. She not only works as a wedding planner but also coordinates numerous other special events. She also stages model homes as well as homes for sale.

Being a designer with a strong sense for client requirements, she designs company logos and various forms of stationery products. With a keen sense for details and symmetry, she can make sure that all of her designs are unique and aesthetically pleasant. Her seamless execution and critical attention to detail always help her to come up with designs and products that are of the finest quality. She also maintains her own blog site where she writes about ideas and things that move her deeply and the experiences that have helped her to become a developed human being.

To learn more about Rubina Ratnakar, visit http://www.rubinaratnakar.me

