Rubina Ratnakar, a Creative Individual with a Strong Penchant for Designing
Rubina Ratnakar is a successful stylist, a blogger, a photographer, a model, an event planner and a mom who has had a fulfilling career of her own.
As a professional interior design specialist, she manages a wide range of projects that require advanced skills and aesthetic sensibilities. She is also a food and fashion stylist who works on numerous projects of her own on a regular basis. She does professional make-up for brides as well as models. She not only works as a wedding planner but also coordinates numerous other special events. She also stages model homes as well as homes for sale.
Being a designer with a strong sense for client requirements, she designs company logos and various forms of stationery products. With a keen sense for details and symmetry, she can make sure that all of her designs are unique and aesthetically pleasant. Her seamless execution and critical attention to detail always help her to come up with designs and products that are of the finest quality. She also maintains her own blog site where she writes about ideas and things that move her deeply and the experiences that have helped her to become a developed human being.
To learn more about Rubina Ratnakar, visit http://www.rubinaratnakar.me
