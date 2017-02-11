Fake News Phenomenon Hits Insurance Industry - Misinforms Overseas US Expatriates And ACA Insurers

Fake- News- Phenomenon- Hits- Insurance- Industry, - Misi

--Some media is using selected quotes they claim come from the IRS, however no announcement has been made at time of writing, and there is no trace of such news on the IRS website.If the news were true US expats overseas will be jumping with joy, whilst those insurers providing ACA compliant plans may be feeling left out in the cold, in front of their store, with cup in hand.iPMI Magazine CEO Christopher Knight comments, "The IRS has not issued anything but has gone into the equivalent of a big freeze. After the disaster of the court order on the travel ban the IRS is checking out the legal status and waiting for the new parachuted in bosses. Roughly translated it means the IRS is not doing anything until it can check that Trump's executive order is legal."Although the IRS is currently reviewing the Jan. 20, 2017 executive order, taxpayers should continue to file their tax returns as they normally would. The legislative provisions of the ACA law are still in force until changed by the Congress, and taxpayers remain required to follow the law and pay what they may owe‎.London based publication International Private Medical Insurance (iPMI) Magazine is where the global medical, health care, expatriate and travel insurance industry go to find new providers, expand worldwide networks, build new relationships and stay 1 step ahead of the risk.Due to the nomadic nature of the international private medical insurance (IPMI) and international healthcare industry iPMI Magazine is an internet based news service for worldwide insurance and assistance professionals who need to understand the impacts of healthcare and insurance policy, regulatory, and legislative developments.