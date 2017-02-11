 
News By Tag
* Ipmi
* Global Health Insurance
* Aca Irs Expats Tax
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Central London
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Fake News Phenomenon Hits Insurance Industry - Misinforms Overseas US Expatriates And ACA Insurers

 
 
Fake-News-Phenomenon-Hits-Insurance-Industry,-Misi
Fake-News-Phenomenon-Hits-Insurance-Industry,-Misi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ipmi
Global Health Insurance
Aca Irs Expats Tax

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Central London - London, Greater - England

CENTRAL LONDON, England - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Major news sites and online magazines are reporting that "the U.S. Internal Revenue Service will no longer require tax filers to indicate whether they had health coverage or paid a penalty set under Obamacare, dealing a blow to a pillar of the healthcare law."

Some media is using selected quotes they claim come from the IRS, however no announcement has been made at time of writing, and there is no trace of such news on the IRS website.

If the news were true US expats overseas will be jumping with joy, whilst those insurers providing ACA compliant plans may be feeling left out in the cold, in front of their store, with cup in hand.

iPMI Magazine CEO Christopher Knight comments, "The IRS has not issued anything but has gone into the equivalent of a big freeze. After the disaster of the court order on the travel ban the IRS is checking out the legal status and waiting for the new parachuted in bosses. Roughly translated it means the IRS is not doing anything until it can check that Trump's executive order is legal."

Advice To USA Overseas Expatriates

Although the IRS is currently reviewing the Jan. 20, 2017 executive order, taxpayers should continue to file their tax returns as they normally would. The legislative provisions of the ACA law are still in force until changed by the Congress, and taxpayers remain required to follow the law and pay what they may owe‎.

Source: https://ipmimagazine.com/medical-health-insurance/en/news...

ABOUT IPMI MAGAZINE

London based publication International Private Medical Insurance (iPMI) Magazine is where the global medical, health care, expatriate and travel insurance industry go to find new providers, expand worldwide networks, build new relationships and stay 1 step ahead of the risk.

Due to the nomadic nature of the international private medical insurance (IPMI) and international healthcare industry iPMI Magazine is an internet based news service for worldwide insurance and assistance professionals who need to understand the impacts of healthcare and insurance policy, regulatory, and legislative developments.
End
Source:iPMI Magazine
Email:***@ipmimagazine.com
Tags:Ipmi, Global Health Insurance, Aca Irs Expats Tax
Industry:Insurance
Location:Central London - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
International Private Medical Insurance Magazine PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share