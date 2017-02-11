News By Tag
Into the cloud with the BARTH mini PLCs and PACcubes
Why PACcubes?
The STG series as well as the controller of the PACcubes series are programmed with graphical programming systems, which were both developed by ProSign. Accordingly, an excellent compatibility between both programming systems, PACstudio for PACcubes devices and miCon-L for the STG series is given. Users who have already programmed with miCon-L do not need a lot of time to get used to PACstudio. The programming systems are similarly structured and work with technical signs and symbols which are connected to each other.
CAN and MQTT blocks
Between the STGs and the PACcubes Station, the data is sent and received over CAN bus. Two function blocks ensure the communication in the programming system: One to receive CAN messages and one to send CAN messages. The data is then sent from the PACcubes Station to the Cloud of the IBM Internet of Things Foundation over an MQTT function block.
For more information about PACcubes please visit http://paccubes.de
