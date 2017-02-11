TradesNetwork-Hire the right expert to get things done

 
February 2017
Trades Network
ASCOT VALE, Australia - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- How Trades Network works for customers

Easy,simple and accesable!
Connect,Hire and chat with your expert

Network that follows you wherever you go

• We collect some basic information on your service requirements
• We match them to our professional's profile and get them to send you a quote
• We maintain your privacy by keeping your email and contact details as private

Professionals Request
Within the short time span, you will receive quotes from our experts, who wish to accomplish the published task with brief information on their:

Service Charge

A brief message

Reviews for that professional

Business Listing Page

Contact Details

Final step is closing the deal

• Hire the right pro that suits your criteria
• Close the deal by signing up the work with them
• Contact them via our TextChat or FaceChat

Talk with your expert about your project and give more information about your project.

Build a trustworthy relationship before to meet for first time.

• Hiring a Professional is not an easy task (http://www.tradesnetwork.com.au/customers-how-it-works/#t...)
• Professional Profile's (http://www.tradesnetwork.com.au/customers-how-it-works/#t...)
• Write details for your proof
• Think before you make decisions

Trades Network provides you with some tips to make the right decision at the right time for the right expert
Research before you are about to make an informed decision
We suggest you to undergo through a 4 step process called 4P's of successful quote:

• Plan your job Plan how you would like to get your job done? Decide the designing part, execution part and present the final product in front of you. To make sure you are going into the right direction.
• Professional's Profile Professional's Profile is the place where you will find comments and reviews of the professional's work. It will give you a basic idea about the style of his working and his abilities.
• Propose your queries Ask questions to get the answers of the queries you have at any point of time. It is never wrong to ask question rather than taking wrong decisions and then asking questions to get it right.
• Paper work Every professional would have mentioned their qualifications', licence and requirements on insurance if any. So go through them before you make final decision.

All the experts you need in one single platform

We make the process of finding a reliable pro easy and simple like you are walking to a shop to by your self a book.

Email:***@tradesnetwork.com.au
