Lexis® Practical Guidance module for Ecommerce, Pharmaceuticals & IT/ITES
LexisNexis and Legasis expand Lexis® Practical Guidance portfolio with industry-specific Enterprise Compliance Management modules for Ecommerce, Pharmaceuticals & IT/ITES
During the announcement, Mr. Mohan Ramaswamy, Managing Director, LexisNexis® India-South Asia said, "We are proud of our association with Legasis and are confident that our association will enable our respective customers to experience superior value with some of the best and authentic content-driven solutions developed by each of us. Our partnership with Legasis concurs well for our customers' growing need for practical and insightful solutions. Our new workflow based solution – Lexis® Practical Guidance provides procedural know-how from expert authors and leading law firms on various areas of law. This is just the beginning and we aspire to bring more significant value to our respective customers in the times to come as we broaden and expand the scope of our association with Legasis."
Mr. Suhas Tuljapurkar, Founder Director, Legasis Services Private Limited and Managing Partner, Legasis Partners, said, "We are extremely proud of our association with LexisNexis® and the contribution to Lexis® Practical Guidance as the exclusive contributor for the content on compliance is just the beginning of a fruitful long-term association. As a leader in the compliance management space in India, it was a natural extension for us to collaborate with LexisNexis®for Lexis® Practical Guidance. I am sure all the compliance professionals in the corporate sector would find Lexis® Practical Guidance ECM modules extremely useful from an easy-to-use and practicality perspective. The compliance function in India is now finally coming on its own and requires firms, companies and organizations like LexisNexis® and Legasis to provide the necessary knowledge and expertise to deal with a dynamic and complex legal and regulatory regime."
Mr. Vikesh Dhyani, Director Marketing & Innovation, LexisNexis India-South Asia, said, "India is witnessing an explosive growth in e-commerce, start-ups, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and IT/IT enabled services. The pace is likely to accelerate further with governmental initiatives like Digital India, Start-up India and Ease of Doing Business in India.
As companies in these industries and sectors attempt to establish, grow and scale-up their operations, they require industry-specific legal and procedural knowledge to ensure compliance, maintaining trust and confidence of their investors, shareholders and customers. Non-compliance has often impacted both reputation and market valuation of companies in the past and legal counsels and advisors today are under tremendous pressure to keep pace with the rapidly evolving legislation and compliance needs. Lexis® Practical Guidance content provides them with practical information on 'what to do' and 'how to do' it. Dynamic, regularly updated content authored by eminent legal experts and offered on our user-friendly global technology platform makes Lexis® Practical Guidance a must-have solution for E-commerce, Pharma and IT/ITES companies. We are setting new standards and benchmarks for excellence in compliance management with Lexis® Practical Guidance ECM modules enabling businesses to focus more on driving growth and profitswith sustainable shareholder value."
Mr. Shreesh Chandra, Senior Director, Content Creation & Acquisition, LexisNexis India-South Asia, and Ms. Preeti Arora, Associate Director, Practical Guidance, said, "Enterprise Compliance Management is a module focused on industry-specific and state-specific compliances. The module is designed to provide the industry-specific knowledge and procedures on licensing and registration requirementsand compliances specified for each of the industry, foreign direct investment, intellectual property aspects, etc. In addition to industry-specific compliances, which spread over from the registrations to ongoing compliances applicable to an industry, it covers the state-specific legislations that are required to be complied with under different segments of law like labor and employment, municipal laws and environment and health. There are hundreds of laws around compliances across industries in India and it is difficult to get all the laws with relevant details in one place. In this module, compliance requirements for more than 500 laws along with more than 1000 forms have been provided."
Mr. Apurv Sardeshmukh, Partner, Legasis Partners, said, "Legasis is a leader in the compliance management space and is proud to collaborate with LexisNexis®on Lexis® Practical Guidance. The modules have been prepared keeping in mind the issues faced by legal professionals when striving to comply with the applicable laws in India. We hope that Lexis® Practical Guidance modules will be beneficial to legal professionals associated with various businesses in the country."
