Tv Studios Adding 'punch' To Celebrity Careers

 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Punch TV Studios has made a flying start to 2017, attracting attention from a whole host of communities including Wall Street financiers, the urban community, and even celebrities.

CEO, Joseph Collins, launched the company's IPO (Initial Public Offering) in 2016, and became one of the few African American CEOs of a publicly traded company. Focusing on serving the urban community, and developing a studio that entertains and informs, Collins has recently announced that over 300 new movies and TV shows are currently in the pipeline.

Set for release over the next four years, the various movies and shows have been attracting the attention of celebrities looking to reignite their careers. Fans of the studio can look forward to the return of many celebrity favorites - many of whom, are returning from lengthy absences from the big and small screen!

While their return to the screen is largely thanks to the exciting projects planned at Punch TV Studios, the studio will maintain its strong links and focus towards the average American and the urban community.

In fact, many of the shows will provide an unedited view of the very real issues affecting Americans, as well as providing much-needed entertainment during a time when the country feels so divided.

Current projections predict the company will generate more than half a billion dollars in annual revenue by year three, and shares were initially available for just $1 to make them accessible to all Americans, something that Collins is particularly passionate about.

More information can be found by logging on to  http://PunchTVStudios.com.

Follow Punch TV Studios on http://Nabukie.com

