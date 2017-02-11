 
Industry News





PhotoIDCardsMaker.com releases Printable Photo ID Badges Maker Software to design your own ID cards

Company developed cost effective and reliable Printable Photo ID Badges Maker Software to make different types of ID cards with different size, shapes, templates and various designing objects as per industrial requirement.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In various companies or organizations, ID cards are essential to assign unique identification number to employee, students, visitors and other person as per industry, manage their records, security and many other purposes. So PhotoIDCardsMaker.com Company introduces Printable Photo ID Badges Maker Software that provides complete solution to design different types of ID cards including Employee ID Card, Student ID Card, Security ID Card, Visitor ID Card and many other identity cards. Software provides Pre-Define Templates mode to quickly design and print ID cards as per industrial requirement.

ID card design software is developed with "Live Group and Batch Processing Mode" to design ID cards of group of peoples using excel data file. Software also provides facility to browse all details from excel file while designing different types of identity cards. Identity card maker software provides "Visitor ID or Gate Pass Mode" to design Visitor ID Cards and Gate Pass for visitors with all required details, barcode and photo and manage all visitors records. Software provides facility to generate multiple ID cards with different text and barcode value using Batch Processing Series option.

ID card designing tool facilitates to customized professional looking ID cards using Wizard or Blank Format option. Software has inbuilt various drawing tools including text, line, ellipse, rectangle, symbols, custom shapes, picture, image library, signature, barcode, watermark etc. ID card creator utility facilitates to add photo using Camera option or browse from computer system location during ID cards and gate pass designing process. ID card maker software provides advance Mail settings to send designed ID cards to single or multiple email IDs whenever requirement.

More functionalities of Printable Photo ID Badges Maker:

1. Software works with all latest versions of Windows OS and provides user friendly GUI to easily operate by any person without technical skills or knowledge.
2. Provide option to capture picture using camera while designing ID card and Gate Pass.
3. Facilitate to crop single or multiple images for ID cards using Image Cropping Tool.
4. Software provide facility to export designed ID cards as Image (JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP and TIFF), PDF file format and as Template.
5. Facilitate to copy current design of ID card to other side of card.
6. Provides advance printing settings to print ID cards and gate pass using different types of printers.
7. Provide option to save ID card designed log for future reference.
8. Allow to design ID card in different shapes including Rectangle, Rounded Rectangle and Ellipse.

For more information:
Visit: www.photoidcardsmaker.com
Email: support@photoidcardsmaker.com

