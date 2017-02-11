News By Tag
Precision Financial urge action on auto-enrolment for the self employed
With government plans on expanding the auto-enrolment scheme due to be unvailed now is the time to include the self-employed.
As it stands, all but the smallest firms have now reached their staging dates and enrolled in the scheme; this then would seem a logical time to look at the situation of the self-employed. There are approximately five million self-employed people in the UK who have been largely excluded from government pension reforms and left facing an uncertain retirement.
The issue of the self-employed and their pensions has already been looked at by the Work and Pensions Select Committee who described the automatic enrolment of the self-employed into pensions as a priority. The committee outlined how auto-enrolment would in their view get thousands of self-employed workers saving for their retirement funds.
Bhupinder Sidhu, MD of Precision Financial welcomed the conclusions of the committee and is urging the government to take a flexible approach to ensure that real benefits are delivered to millions of self-employed. Mr Sidhu commented:
"Self-employment is not an easy option; it means taking risks, working without paid benefits, employer pension contributions and the big company benefits that many of us take for granted. It is time to not only auto-enrol the self-employed into pensions, but to examine what other flexibility can be offered such as the option of selecting their own state retirement date."
