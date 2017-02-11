Someone Up There Sees It All - Giovanni Jakovac Launches New Book

Crikvenica, Croatia, February, 2017, renowned author Giovanni Jakovac announced today that he and his team are raising funds via crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com and the company is set out to raise €2,000 (USD 2158).

--Renowned author Giovanni Jakovac is raising funds for a book loaded with verse, short books, and musings named ''Netko to gut vidi sve'' or ''Someone up there sees it all''. The book is as of now composed and separated into 6 cycles: Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, Leap Year and the Fifthperiod of the year.The launch is set to be this August in the chamber of inn Kaštel in Crikvenica, Croatia – which used to be an old religious community and is currently one of the most established and socially noteworthy inns of the district. All the music from the CD will likewise be performed live amid the advancement.The funds will be used in publishing the book. Everybody who gives will have their name written inthe book as a donator while everybody who gives more than 20 Euros will receive their named in the book as well as a physical copy of the book and matching CD., your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their indiegogo page: