Samsung Annouces Exciting Launches
Samsung launches World's first Solar-powered Refrigerators with Digital inverter tech & World's first 8-Pole Digital Inverter Air Conditioner that cools 43% faster
"Consumers are looking for energy efficient products, and our new range of refrigerators and air-conditioners have been designed to suit their needs," Mr. Rishi Suri, Director, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India. "At Samsung, we listen to our consumers and develop meaningful innovations that make their lives better."
The new refrigerator and air conditioner range with advanced technologies enables faster cooling, power conservation, durability and great design. They combine innovation with advances in technology to deliver optimal performance. A key feature in the new line of refrigerators is solar power compatibility, which will go a long way in energy conservation in line with the Indian government's efforts to promote solar power.
New S-Inverter Air Conditioner
Based on India specific customer insights, a new S Inverter air conditioner range is introduced in the affordable luxury segment with new technology, durability and design.
The new Samsung S-Inverter Air Conditioner series is engineered to consume less power and produce exceptional cooling comfort. Equipped with advanced and world's first new 8-pole motor in its Digital Inverter range, they ensure faster cooling performance of up to 43% and consume much lesser energy as compared to conventional air conditioners. The entire New S-Inverter range will come with BEE ISEER rating.
For increased durability, it comes with DuraFin™ condenser which is corrosion resistant as compared to conventional condensers. DuraFin™ components are made of materials that are more resistant to corrosion with 34% more thickness. Its larger condenser and optimized refrigerant flow enables to endure extremely hot outdoor temperatures of up to 52°C.
Samsung air conditioner range comes with a new Voltage Protector feature which enables consumers to enjoy cool fresh air without having to worry about product damage due to power fluctuations. Best suited for India, these air conditioners with Voltage Protector can handle
voltage fluctuations from 146V to 290V ensuring worry-free operation. In addition, they also improve the look of homes as there is no need to install an external stabilizer for managing voltage fluctuations.
All 1.5T and onwards Samsung air conditioner models comes with highly efficient twin BLDC (Brushless DC electric motor). Twin BLDC compressor optimises and enhance cooling by 40% when compared to the conventional compressor. Not only that, Twin BLDC compressor increased reliability, reduced noise and hence provided longer product life.
Samsung AC range comes with the trend-setting new Magnolia floral pattern following Samsung's tradition of introducing new floral patterns as per Indian taste.
Smart Convertible Refrigerators
Taking further the benefits of digital inverter technology, Samsung smart convertible refrigerator is the first of its kind in frost-free category, which runs on solar power as well as on home inverter, giving convenience of cooling and freshness to the consumer during power cuts.
The smart convertible range also comes with features like Power Cooling Mode and Power Freeze Mode that help reach the target temperature in 31% shorter time. Maintaining health and hygiene has been a key feature of smart convertible refrigerator. Its twin cooling system avoids mixing of odours inside the compartment. Vegetables and fruits are stored at optimal humidity level by releasing moisture cyclically.
The digital inverter compressor optimizes usage by minimal wear-and-tear and extends the life of a refrigerator by over ten years. With low noise level, the smart direct cool refrigerator can withstand voltage fluctuations ranging from 100 volts to 300 volts. The new range of refrigerators comes with two new floral patterns: Rose Mallow and Magnolia. Star Flower and Tender Lily are the other shades available in the market.
Direct Cool Refrigerators
Samsung smart refrigerator has advanced compressor of digital inverter technology which can run on solar panel and home inverter to provide uninterrupted cooling. It can also operate on home inverters to provide uninterrupted service during power cuts with a cooling retention of nine hours.
The fridge automatically adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand and is equipped with up to 7 compressor RPM that makes precise adjustments to cooling performance and maximises freshness of food.
The digital inverter compressor optimizes usage by minimal wear-and-tear and extends the life of a refrigerator by over 10 years. With low noise level, the smart direct cool refrigerator can withstand voltage fluctuations ranging from 100 to 300 volts.
The premium range of direct cool refrigerators come with clutter-breaking designs of door and handle. The three handle designs are Island, Bar and Bar Chrome. For the door, Elegant Crown and Grande enhance the aesthetics.
Price and Availability
Smart Convertible Refrigerator:
Smart Digital Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator:
S-Inverter, Digital Inverter Technology Based Air Conditioners:
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, medical equipment, network systems, and semiconductor and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com/in
