February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


How to install Windows 7 on Mac- Isupportnumber

Are you a Mac user and having no idea to install Windows 7 on it? Then don't think too much because you can install it on your Mac with the help of Bootcamp which is available on your Mac.
 
ARCADE, N.Y. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- How to install Windows 7 on Mac? For this apply the following steps:

• Step 1:- First of all, open Bootcamp on your Mac. For this go to the Finder and then choose Applications.
• Step 2:- Now click on the utilities and then click on the Bootcamp.
• Step 3:- Now click on the New Partition.
• Step 4:- After that, insert Windows 7 DVD and then proceed to install.
• Step 5:- Now Mac will restart along with Windows 7 and then choose your Bootcamp partition and format.
• Step 6:- After choose the Bootcamp option, click on the Format icon and then click on the OK.
• Step 7:- Now follow the instructions and install Windows 7 on your Mac normally.
• Step 8:- After that, remove the Windows 7 DVD from your Mac after successful installation.
• Step 9:- Now it will ask to reboot your Windows 7 and then do it.
• Step 10:- Now insert the DVD of Mac OS installation and then find it to Bootcamp folder.
• Step 11:- After that, you have to be seen setup.exe file and then Run it.
• Step 12:- After the successfully installation of Bootcamp, restart your Mac device to complete the process.

If you are not capable of installing Windows 7 on your Mac by the above steps, then contact to Windows 7 customer serviceand get informative steps on installation from the certified technicians.

http://www.isupportnumber.com/windows-7-customer-service

Email:***@isupportnumber.com Email Verified
Tags:Install, Windows 7, Mac
Industry:Computers
Location:Arcade - New York - United States
