How to install Windows 7 on Mac- Isupportnumber

Are you a Mac user and having no idea to install Windows 7 on it? Then don't think too much because you can install it on your Mac with the help of Bootcamp which is available on your Mac.

How to install Windows 7 on Mac? For this apply the following steps:• Step 1:- First of all, open Bootcamp on your Mac. For this go to the Finder and then choose Applications.• Step 2:- Now click on the utilities and then click on the Bootcamp.• Step 3:- Now click on the New Partition.• Step 4:- After that, insert Windows 7 DVD and then proceed to install.• Step 5:- Now Mac will restart along with Windows 7 and then choose your Bootcamp partition and format.• Step 6:- After choose the Bootcamp option, click on the Format icon and then click on the OK.• Step 7:- Now follow the instructions and install Windows 7 on your Mac normally.• Step 8:- After that, remove the Windows 7 DVD from your Mac after successful installation.• Step 9:- Now it will ask to reboot your Windows 7 and then do it.• Step 10:- Now insert the DVD of Mac OS installation and then find it to Bootcamp folder.• Step 11:- After that, you have to be seen setup.exe file and then Run it.• Step 12:- After the successfully installation of Bootcamp, restart your Mac device to complete the process.