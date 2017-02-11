News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
JMA Pilani Class XII Students Adieu Adios Cheerio Sayonara Aashirwad Samaroh Citation Ceremony
The second month every year brings not only Valentine day but also farewell times for board examination appearing students in schools across the length and breadth of India today.
Right from its inception, Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA Pilani has embarked on a rich tradition of celebrating various days of national and international significance as well as freshmen welcome at the beginning of the academic session and citation ceremony towards the end of the academic session. JMA Pilani indeed draws inspiration from the Sydney J. Harris quote "The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows" and through various counseling sessions, the students of the school are taught to recognize potential trouble areas and areas of opportunity
The school which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani organized a colorful ceremony on 13 Feb 2017 with great avidity and fervor to honor and bid Adieu Adios Cheerio Sayonara to the Class XII students appearing in the board examinations in March 2017. The Class 12 students were welcomed in the traditional way with a tilak and the function included a Ramp walk, quiz, treasure hunt as well as music and dance session. Students, Teachers, staff and students of the school enthusiastically participated in the same. Words of appreciation were spoken both by teachers and students for each other.
As they prepared to sign off, the nostalgia loaded class 12 students who indeed consider their Alma mater as their valentine came forward to share their experiences and unforgettable memories of bygone days and express their gratitude to their beloved teachers and school and also to offer sage advice to the upcoming batch.
The Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan in her speech urged the students to carry on their passion as a mission and be not only dreamers but also performers and achievers in their chosen path. Mr Ajit Malik who teaches mathematics gifted each student a pen and wished them the very best performance in the board examinations. The highlights of the function included the selection of Ronak Sain as Mr Farewell and Taru Sihag as Miss Farewell after several rounds of eliminations.
Miss Parul Dhand and Miss Preeti Sheoran anchored the proceedings. The programme ended with showers of blessings by the teachers and staff followed by high tea. When the celebrations ended, everyone who had come for the function left with beaming faces and pride that they were indeed part of an institution which is a shining jewel in the crown among the schools at Pilani.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students
Contact
Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse