News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TowingUp introduces fast & reliable roadside assistance and Towing services in Jacksonville, Florida
TOWINGUP is a free service that connects users in need to nearby tow truck & mechanic service provides. TowingUp is a pay-on-demand service, where there are no fees charged until utilized. Travel with ease knowing TowingUp is around the corner
All too often, drivers pay for the peace of mind of belonging to a roadside assistance club, and then don't end up using their services. We believe that you should be able to access affordable emergency vehicle services without needing to pay anything until you actually need those services. With us, you can get a tow truck to the scene as much as 50 percent faster than other roadside clubs, and you won't have to pay through the roof to get help.
We deliver on-demand nationwide emergency vehicle services, including roadside assistance. It's easy to get help directly from the app interface or through the get help button above. Once you transmit your service request to our network of more than 40,000 tow truck drivers, you'll receive a call or text back in minutes. A reliable towing service will confirm that help is on the way and update you with an ETA. At the same time, we will provide you with a "guaranteed not to exceed" estimate for services, to keep you better informed.
In the most frustrating scenarios when your fuel gauge malfunctions and you run out of gas in the process, you can count on us as our tow truck drivers can come to your rescue in less time. When you are locked out of your car or you run out of gas, just contact TOWINGUP for help as we guarantee you quick response whenever you are stranded. We treat all of our customers fairly and with respect. That is why our customers give us excellent reviews.
While there are many options for getting roadside assistance, only TOWINGUP protects your safety and respects your time. Whether you're driving through Jacksonville to work or you're on your way to visiting one of Florida's beautiful beaches, you'll enjoy better peace of mind knowing that help is only a few clicks away. It's easy to share your TOWINGUP service with friends or family members by requesting service as a vehicle passenger.
TOWINGUP is the perfect backup plan for students, families, and parents who want reliable protection during a car accident, flat tire, vehicle lockout or other problem. We send the right level of service for any request, to keep your overall costs down. Our rates start at just $49 and vary by the type of service needed.
Download TOWINGUP (Appstore: https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact
507 N Fеdеrаl Hwy, Hallandale, FL 33009
Tel: (855) 958-694
info@towingup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 17, 2017