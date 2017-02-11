Export controls start at the top – AEB publishes free guide for executives

Purpose, relevance, responsibilities of export controls, and consequences of non-compliance

The online guide can be downloaded free of charge

Contact

Krug Communications Ltd

***@krugcomms.com Krug Communications Ltd

End

-- Senior managers focus on increasing productivity, reducing costs, developing products, and winning customers. Export control compliance is often considered a burden. Why is it important? Who's responsible?What are the consequences of non-compliance?AEB, a leading provider of global trade and supply chain management software, has developed an online guide to help executives understand the relevance of export controls for their business. Titled "US export controls: Make the right decisions – A practical guide for executives", the guide can now be downloaded free of charge at www.aeb.com/uk/media/booklet-online-us-export-controls.php.Compliance with frequently changing EU and US export control regulations can be extremely challenging. It's often considered an administrative burden, as it doesn't seem to add any value to services or products. But non-compliance is not an option: criminal fines, administrative penalties, and costs associated with defending against enforcement actions can place a massive burden on a company's finances. Damage to the brand image and large financial penalties can have a very direct impact on the shareholder value of the company.That's why AEB has teamed up with leading export control consultant David Hayes, Director of David Hayes-Export Controls, to develop a practical guide designed to support senior managers in understanding their legal responsibilities and which measures they need to implement to ensure compliance. The guide covers the following topics:· Importance of export controls· Purpose of export controls· Relevance of US export controls· Responsibilities and obligations· Consequences of non-compliance· Effective compliance programmes· Compliance of the future· ROI of compliance programmesClaire Umney, General Manager at AEB (International)Ltd, said: "Consequences of non-compliance cannot only be viewed through the lens of government fines. Financial impacts involve much more than penalties and it is extremely important to prioritise compliance programmes at board level. Implementing sound programmes will protect businesses from the potential financial and reputational impacts of non-compliance. With our new guide, we want to help executives understand why export controls start at the top of a business, and what the opportunities are for increasing efficiency, mitigating risks, and optimising security throughout – and beyond – an organisation. As one of the co-authors, I am very proud of our new guide and the value it offers to senior managers."AEB's online guide "US export controls: Make the right decisions – A practical guide for executives" is tailored to executives in the senior management of companies that manufacture, trade, or distribute controlled materials. It is available free of charge at www.aeb.com/uk/media/booklet-online-us-export-controls.php.For further information, photos or interview requests, please contact Andrea Krug, Krug Communications Ltd, tel. +44 (0)7740 245 867, email: andrea@krugcomms.com.AEB is one of Europe's leading providers of supply chain logistics software, consultancy, and services and has been delivering solutions to customers for over thirty five years. The company has over 5,000 customers worldwide, supported by offices in the UK, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, France, and the US. AEB's core product - ASSIST4 - is the comprehensive solution suite for all logistics processes in global business. ASSIST4 offers a complete set of business services for end-to-end logistics, including international goods movements, making it possible to standardise and automate business processes in supply chain execution. ASSIST4 also creates transparency and provides a reliable basis for making the right decisions about the planning, monitoring, control, and continual optimisation of supply networks - even beyond the boundaries of the business. The ASSIST4 suite offers full functionality via a wide range of modules including Visibility & Collaboration Platform, Order Management, Warehouse Management, Transport & Freight Management, Customs Management, and Compliance & Risk Management.