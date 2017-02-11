Purchase LED Retrofit Kits For Lighting Upgrade

LED Retrofit Lights

Media Contact

AffordableLighting

(205) 951-9570

***@affordablelighting.com AffordableLighting(205) 951-9570

End

-- A retrofit kit usually contains sockets, screws, fasteners, brackets and reflectors. These equipments in the kit usually help to upgrade the fixtures of existing lights to make them more efficient in terms of performance. Retrofit implies the process of upgrading an existing light or adding new features to it. For instance, the reflector in the kit can be used to direct the light and make it reach the point that it has to illuminate. Retrofit LED lightscan be used in all kinds of places to fulfill lighting requirements. The list of benefits of retrofit LED lightsincludes high performance, productivity and energy efficiency.Purchasing retrofit LED lightsare beneficial because these provide an economical option to upgrade the lighting in areas like the parking lots. Using the retrofit LED kit is not that difficult and is in fact a very simple process. The old fixture, including the lamp, ballast and the reflector need to be taken out to fix the socket with the new universal bracket. Then the new LED board and driver need to be fixed in place and the job is done. It is this simple procedure that helps to upgrade the lighting conditions of a particular place and provide better and impressive performance while saving hugely on energy consumption. As known to all, LED retrofit lightsare the best options when there is a need to save energy and cut down on electricity costs.The retrofit LED lightsare available in several kinds of wattages. They range from 35 to 480 watts which is equivalent to 100 to 1500 watts of metal halides. Retro fittings can help to upgrade anything and everything from flood lights to high bay and low bay fixtures. Change everything easily to LED, save on overall costs and also benefit from larger energy saving in the longer run.The 35 watt retrofit LED lightsprovide 3300 to 3600 lumens per watt while the 480 wattprovide 48,000 to 62,000 lumens per watt. These can be used in case of wall packs, flood lights, etc. They can also be used for commercial indoor fixtures, high bays and low bays. These provide uniform lighting, start instantly without flickering, have long service life and provide the same kind of high performance for years to come. The light beams have no UV or IR which makes them safe for the skin and eyes too. These are easy to install and are also energy saving and great for the environment. These follow the rules of green technology and do not use mercury which is for the benefit of the planet. Moreover, they also consume less power and thus save not only the electricity cost but also the non-renewable resources of the planet.A Division of Complete Lighting, Inc.6209 Amber Hills RoadTrussville, AL 35173Direct - (205) 951-9570Toll Free - (800) 683-8825Fax - (205) 951-9578