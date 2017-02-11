News By Tag
Birla Global University Bhubaneswar Has the Best Faculty Profile For Management Courses
Birla Global University Bhubaneswar is a dignified name in the list of B-Schools in India. It is highly recognized for its career-oriented programs, especially management courses.
All credit goes to the founders, management and of course the faculty members of the institute. The faculties of the Birla Global University are all rich in their knowledge and experience, both in Indian as well as International educational system. They are all devoted to provide their students with high quality academic and practical teaching. Each and every professor associated with the Birla Global University is deeply indulged in research and consultancy. It makes them take best possible teachings to the classrooms that are all based on their extensive research work.
Apart from the respected management gurus, the research and publication department of the Birla Global University also contributes to the industry and academic researches on a regular basis. It helps the students get fresh and up-dated information. The more up-to-date you are, the more the industry will respect and welcome you. The chairperson of the Birla Global University, Jayashree Mohta added that the each and every student of BGU has the right of self-expression. It helps them connect to their teachers well and vice versa. Good communication paves the way for better understanding, after all.
At present the Birla Global University is operating in the following schools –
· School of Management for MBA and BBA (Honors)
· School of Communication for Masters (MAJMC) and Bachelor (BAJMC) in Journalism & Mass Communication
· School of Commerce for M.Com & B.Com
• School of Social Sciences & Humanities for Master in Economics
Furthermore, the senior authorities of university are planning to extend the scopes associated with the existing schools and added up new curriculums like, Art, Culture, Literature, Science and various research programs.
About Birla Global University
Founded in the year 2015, the Birla Global University has emerged as one of the best 3 management schools in India. It has given a world class platform to the aspiring candidates who want to excel in the field of management.
Contact Information
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, India
Tel no: 0674 – 7103001-10,
Fax no: 0674 – 7103002
Email id: enquiry@bgu.ac.in.
For more information, visit: http://www.bgu.ac.in/
Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
End
