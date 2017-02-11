 
News By Tag
* Mba Course
* Mba College
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bhubaneswar
  Orissa
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Birla Global University Bhubaneswar Has the Best Faculty Profile For Management Courses

Birla Global University Bhubaneswar is a dignified name in the list of B-Schools in India. It is highly recognized for its career-oriented programs, especially management courses.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mba Course
* Mba College

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India

Subject:
* Services

BHUBANESWAR, India - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Birla Global University is a self-funded private university based out of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It was founded on 5th February with a positive assent by the Governor of the state after the Birla Global University Bill 2015 was passed by the Legislative Assembly of Odisha. Being spread over an area of more than 30 acres, the institute has been imparting world-class education to the aspiring students. With its career-oriented course structure it has been attracting more and more students every year. No wonder it has emerged as one of the top 3 B-Schools in Eastern India in such a short period of time.

All credit goes to the founders, management and of course the faculty members of the institute. The faculties of the Birla Global University are all rich in their knowledge and experience, both in Indian as well as International educational system. They are all devoted to provide their students with high quality academic and practical teaching. Each and every professor associated with the Birla Global University is deeply indulged in research and consultancy. It makes them take best possible teachings to the classrooms that are all based on their extensive research work.

Apart from the respected management gurus, the research and publication department of the Birla Global University also contributes to the industry and academic researches on a regular basis. It helps the students get fresh and up-dated information. The more up-to-date you are, the more the industry will respect and welcome you. The chairperson of the Birla Global University, Jayashree Mohta added that the each and every student of BGU has the right of self-expression. It helps them connect to their teachers well and vice versa. Good communication paves the way for better understanding, after all.

At present the Birla Global University is operating in the following schools –

·         School of Management for MBA and BBA (Honors)

·         School of Communication for Masters (MAJMC) and Bachelor (BAJMC) in Journalism & Mass Communication

·         School of Commerce for M.Com & B.Com

• School of Social Sciences & Humanities for Master in Economics

Furthermore, the senior authorities of university are planning to extend the scopes associated with the existing schools and added up new curriculums like, Art, Culture, Literature, Science and various research programs.

About Birla Global University

Founded in the year 2015, the Birla Global University has emerged as one of the best 3 management schools in India. It has given a world class platform to the aspiring candidates who want to excel in the field of management.

Contact Information

Birla Global University

IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna

Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, India

Tel no: 0674 – 7103001-10,

Fax no: 0674 – 7103002

Email id: enquiry@bgu.ac.in.

For more information, visit: http://www.bgu.ac.in/MBA-Course

Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
End
Source:Birla Global University
Email:***@bgu.ac.in
Tags:Mba Course, Mba College
Industry:Education
Location:Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Educational Institute News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share