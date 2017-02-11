Moon, Solstice & Sacred Meditation Workshops with Harmonious Heart Counseling

Harmonious Heart Counseling, which provides counseling services to help you find peace in your individuality and balance in your relationships

Moon, Solstice & Sacred Meditation Workshops with

Contact

Harmonious Heart Counseling

970.222.9666

***@gmail.com Harmonious Heart Counseling970.222.9666

End

-- Harmonious Heart Counseling, which provides counseling services to help you find peace in your individuality and balance in your relationships, has announced an all new 2-hour retreat for individuals looking for a healing, creative, sacred space for meditation. The main aim of our Moon Ceremonies is to guide you toward a deepening experience to Awaken to your True Self while living your every day life right here in Colorado. Our aim is to propel you along your journey toward relationships that grow and thrive by helping you claim your inner wisdom, courage and self-empowerment so you can fully make your dreams reality.Harmonious Heart Counseling conducts various types of workshops for individuals who share a common interest. One of them, the New Moon Ceremony, is a sacred two hour ceremony used for setting intentions toward the following moon cycle which grows toward full. The Full Moon Ceremony is one in which we draw upon the power of the Full Moon and share gratitude for all that was achieved in the previous cycle. Each group begins by creating sacred space and allowing each participant to share what their intent, hopes, and expectations are for the evening's ceremony and the month ahead. Dr. Jesse Morgaina, PsyD; Therapist and & Facilitator is also a Spiritual Teacher and Guide who can help you clarify and strengthen your goals within the safety of sacred space so your dreams will surely manifest.Another special ceremony offered by Harmonious Heart Counseling is meditating while walking the Sacred Spiral. The spiral is one of the oldest symbols of Human Spirituality representing movement through and deepening of the experiences of life. During this ceremony, you will be invited to walk a garden spiral for Balance and Centering in your life to seek inner Direction, Awareness, and Expansion, and to further your own spiritual Journey and Development.Because only you are the expert of your life, Dr. Jesse Morgaina, PsyD, of Harmonious Heart Counseling will gently and warmly guide you in a collaborative effort as you cross the bridge of possibilities toward your personal dreams and goals with a better understand yourself. Part of what makes our approach unique is incorporating mindful practices to assist you in fully experiencing and enjoying your life. We invite people to begin their journey to a better, more fulfilling life with Harmonious Heart Counseling.Many cultures around the world follow the cycles of the moon and work with the powerful energies to release and clear mind, heart, and environments. For moon and solstice ceremonies in Colorado, you are free to select one of the openings that best fit your schedule.Learn to break old patterns of behavior that are no longer serving you or your relationships under the guidance and professional expertise of Harmonious Heart Counseling with Dr. Jesse Morgaina, PsyD. Register and book an appointment today for better and effective results. They are competitively priced to provide the absolute best service for the best price.For more information on, please visit www.harmoniousheartcounseling.com.Harmonious Heart Counseling offers a range of counseling services to all those seeking relief from troubling emotions and those who want to improve their emotional well-being, deepen their spiritual connection, and Awaken True Self. You and your family are our highest priority. Dr. Jesse Morgaina, PsyD; Therapist & Facilitator, and Spiritual Teacher & Guide of Harmonious Heart Counseling also facilitates workshops that help parents learn tools to improve their parenting skills without getting entrapped in using anger or violence. She also offers individual and couples sessions to help people awaken their consciousness and their sacred connection with the Universal Whole. If you are looking for Couples Counseling or Individual Therapy, Harmonious Heart Counseling is the right place. If relationship problems are overwhelming, and you don't feel like yourself anymore, Harmonious Heart Counseling is the right place for you.: (970) 222-9666: harmoniousheartcounseling@gmail.com