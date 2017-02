Award-winning Agritech Expo Zambia returns in April as agri sector continues to move with the times

Agritech Expo has blossomed into an umbilical cord bonding together national, regional and global farmers, agribusinesses, policy makers and development agents.

Increased international presence at outdoor agri show

-- "As Zambian agriculture continues moving with changing times and environment, so does our. Farmers should brace themselves for yet another awe-inspiring agribusiness and agricultural technology and B2B platform" says an excited MrHamusimbi, the Head of Services and Agribusiness for the Zambia National Farmers Union, the owners of the upcoming. The award-winning event returns to Chisamba for the fourth time this year from 27-29 April.Mr Hamusimbi adds: "has blossomed into an umbilical cord bonding together national, regional and global farmers, agribusinesses, policy makers and development agents as they search for solutions to ever increasing pestilences, adverse weather effects, wasting soil health/fertility, dwindling productivity, inadequate irrigation and mechanization, and increasing stock diseases. Without a doubthas been designed to specifically give farmers the innovations and business connections they need to move their farming and agribusiness to the next level."Last year the event drew a record-breaking attendance of 17 605 visitors. This year even more small-scale, emerging and commercial farmers are expected to descend on the GART research farm in the heart of Zambia's agri-hub, where the latest farming products and services will be showcased. The three-day expo will furthermore feature an even greater international presence with international pavilions from Germany, Zimbabwe, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the UK and France already confirmed.will also offer free workshops again, live machinery and product demonstrations and crop trials. New for this year will be specialised agri-sector industry zones and mowing and baling demonstrations.ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards in Johannesburg which honour excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent. The awards were organised jointly by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) and the Exhibition & Event Association of Southern Africa (EXSA).won for"Theteam is honoured and thankful for the recognition of what they have achieved over the last three years with our partners, the Zambia National Farmers Union" says Emmanuelle Nicholls, Natural Resources Group Director, Spintelligent, organisers of the event, "building the event from scratch in a field in the middle of Zambia." She adds "their commitment, blood, sweat and tears bear testimony to the uniqueness of this event."The expo also has an outreach programme at the local Golden Valley Basic School, where, with the assistance of numerous event sponsors, it is assisting the school with much needed infrastructure upgrades, equipment supplies and management of the school's farm.As in previous years,enjoys extensive support from the agri industry with well-known suppliers AFGRI and John Deere returning as platinum sponsors again. Confirmed gold sponsors are Action Auto, Agricon, BHBW, Case Construction, Case Agriculture, Gourock and SARO.is organised by Spintelligent, leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, and the African office of Clarion Events Ltd, based in the UK. The event is owned by the Zambia National Farmers Union. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include Agritech Expo Tanzania and Agribusiness Congress East Africa.Dates: 27-29 April 2017Location: Gart Research Centre, Chisamba, ZambiaWebsite: http://www.agritech- expo.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ Agritech_Expo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/agritechexpozambia/LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/7477169Senior communications manager: Annemarie RoodbolMobile: +27 82 562 7844Office: +27 21 700 3558Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com