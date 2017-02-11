Showroom for video conference available

We have ease the possibility to ask for a video conference on demand for all who are interested in our product range or e.g. use of our online calculations.

-- We have ease the possibility to install a video conference on demand for all who are interested in our product range or e.g. use of our online calculations. You can find a link as shown at this picture to asked for a live conference with our experts. The direct way from here is:You will also find a link from our navigation to our showroom directly. Under point 'Home' one will find this link called 'Showroom'. It leads to a new tab or new window to show an overview of our range live. We are here to work for you!You just have to fill out 3 boxes (name, email, date) and choose a convenient date for you. One of our product manager will then contact you to confirm your date.If you have a special request on one of our product lines, you can also use this conference to talk to our R&D department. Modifications and new approaches will be directly discussed.You will directly to talk to our specialist, no forwarding, no waiting time.One picture or live talk is more than 1000 emails.We will be glad to serve you and to save time in your project.Give it a try. Ask for your private conference date today.