The OEC announces the 2017 winners of OER & Project Awards for Open Education
OPEN EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES AWARDS
The Open Educational Resources (OER) Awards is a new category in the Open Education Awards for Excellence this year. This new category recognizes resources beyond courses and sites fostering the wide variety of innovative OER being developed around the world. The 2017 award recipients are:
OER Site: The Norwegian Digital Learning Arena (NDLA) / Norway
OER Collection: Observatorio de Innovación Educativa, Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey / México
MOOC: OER101 – Using Open Educational Resources in Teaching, Servizio METID – Politecnico Di Milano / Italy
Open Tool: OEL Toolkit, Swinburne University of Technology / Australia
Open Book: Open Access Atlas of Otolaryngology, Head and neck Operative Surgery, University of Cape Town / South Africa
Open Faculty Development Program: The Agora: An open faculty development program in student centered and mobile learning, Justice Institute + Universidad de Guadalajara / Canada + Mexico
OER Library/Open Network: Curriki / United States
PROJECT AWARDS
Project awards recognize the efforts that support the production, use and/or promotion of Open Education in ways other than the creation and use of material resources. Awards are granted in two categories: Creative Innovation & Open Research.
CREATIVE INNOVATION
The Creative Innovation Award recognizes new approaches to Open Education, ideas, or solutions that present a new way of thinking and substantially improve the discoverability, presentation, usability, accessibility or availability of openness in education. The 2017 award recipients are:
IDEAS BOX, Bibliothèques Sans Frontières / Libraries Without Borders / France
Alicanto Cloud Social Learning Platform, OPEN Pediatrics Boston Children's Hospital / United States
ENGAGE "Equipping the Next Generation for Responsible Research and Innovation,"
Open Up Resources Middle School Math, Open Up Resources / United States
OPEN RESEARCH
The Open Research Award recognizes excellence in research studies about open education and/or related areas and studies that help advance our understanding and demonstrate effectiveness related to challenges in OER. The 2017 award recipients are:
The Open Education Group, The Open Education Group at Brigham Young University / United States
openTEL, The Open University / United Kingdom
About the Open Education Awards for Excellence
The Open Education Awards for Excellence provide annual recognition to outstanding contributions in the Open Education Consortium community. These awards recognize distinctive open education sites, technological innovations, notable open courses, and exemplary leaders in Open Education worldwide. http://www.oeconsortium.org/
About the Open Education Consortium
The Open Education Consortium is a global network of educational institutions, individuals and organizations that support an approach to education based on openness, including collaboration, innovation, collective development and use of open educational materials. The Open Education Consortium is a non-profit, social benefit organization registered in the United States and operating worldwide. http://www.oeconsortium.org/
Activities of the Open Education Consortium are supported by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, member dues, and contributions from sustaining members including: African Virtual University, Fundação Getulio Vargas – FGV Online, Japan OCW Consortium, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Korea OCW Consortium, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, NetEase Open Courses, Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, Open University Netherlands, Taiwan Open Course Consortium, Tecnológico de Monterrey, TU Delft, Tufts University, UNIVERSIA, Universidad Politécnica Madrid, University of California, Irvine, University of Michigan.
Contact
Susan Huggins, Communications Director
Open Education Consortium
***@oeconsortium.org
