The OEC announces the 2017 winners of OER & Project Awards for Open Education

-- The Open Education Consortium is pleased to recognize the 2017 Open Education Awards for Excellence OER and Project Award recipients. The Open Education Awards for Excellence provide annual recognition to outstanding contributions in the Open Education community. These awards recognize distinctive Open Educational Resources, Open Projects & Initiatives, as well as exemplary leaders in Open Education worldwide. The Open Education Awards Committee, populated by educators and open education advocates from around the world, reviews nominations and selects winners.The Open Educational Resources (OER) Awards is a new category in the Open Education Awards for Excellence this year. This new category recognizes resources beyond courses and sites fostering the wide variety of innovative OER being developed around the world. The 2017 award recipients are:OER Site: The Norwegian Digital Learning Arena (NDLA) / NorwayOER Collection: Observatorio de Innovación Educativa, Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey / MéxicoMOOC: OER101 – Using Open Educational Resources in Teaching, Servizio METID – Politecnico Di Milano / ItalyOpen Tool: OEL Toolkit, Swinburne University of Technology / AustraliaOpen Book: Open Access Atlas of Otolaryngology, Head and neck Operative Surgery, University of Cape Town / South AfricaOpen Faculty Development Program: The Agora: An open faculty development program in student centered and mobile learning, Justice Institute + Universidad de Guadalajara / Canada + MexicoOER Library/Open Network: Curriki / United StatesProject awards recognize the efforts that support the production, use and/or promotion of Open Education in ways other than the creation and use of material resources. Awards are granted in two categories: Creative Innovation & Open Research.CREATIVE INNOVATIONThe Creative Innovation Award recognizes new approaches to Open Education, ideas, or solutions that present a new way of thinking and substantially improve the discoverability, presentation, usability, accessibility or availability of openness in education. The 2017 award recipients are:IDEAS BOX, Bibliothèques Sans Frontières / Libraries Without Borders / FranceAlicanto Cloud Social Learning Platform, OPEN Pediatrics Boston Children's Hospital / United StatesENGAGE "Equipping the Next Generation for Responsible Research and Innovation,"The Open University / United KingdomOpen Up Resources Middle School Math, Open Up Resources / United StatesOPEN RESEARCHThe Open Research Award recognizes excellence in research studies about open education and/or related areas and studies that help advance our understanding and demonstrate effectiveness related to challenges in OER. The 2017 award recipients are:The Open Education Group, The Open Education Group at Brigham Young University / United StatesopenTEL, The Open University / United KingdomThe Open Education Awards for Excellence provide annual recognition to outstanding contributions in the Open Education Consortium community. These awards recognize distinctive open education sites, technological innovations, notable open courses, and exemplary leaders in Open Education worldwide. http://www.oeconsortium.org/ projects/open- education-award... The Open Education Consortium is a global network of educational institutions, individuals and organizations that support an approach to education based on openness, including collaboration, innovation, collective development and use of open educational materials. The Open Education Consortium is a non-profit, social benefit organization registered in the United States and operating worldwide. http://www.oeconsortium.org/