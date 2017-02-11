 
AZ International Women's Day Gathering 2017

Join us to support this year's theme for International Women's Day and "Be Bold For Change and take groundbreaking action that truly drives the greatest change for women."
 
 
Spread the Word
PHOENIX - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- AZ International Women's Day Gathering was founded in 2016 by Eva Louis, President of Chronic Behavior LLC, in support of International Women's Day.  The 2016 inaugural gathering included five dynamic speakers and was standing room only.  The topics covered included heart health, giving, overcoming tragedy, entrepreneurship, business and community support.

In 2017, AZ International Women's Day Gathering is scheduled for two dates and locations to further increase the reach to women in the Phoenix metropolitan area.  There are 11 speakers participating this year.  Each one has a unique story and perspective they will be sharing about their life and their cause.

AZ International Women's Day Gathering's mission is, "Collectively inspiring and supporting through advocating for and uplifting others."  Wanting to represent International Women's Day in a unique way, Eva Louis called Arizona's representation of the day a gathering and not just an event, conference, or workshop. The focus of the gathering is to edify, lift up, encourage, support, and recognize women for all they do in the community and the world.

The gathering consists of guest speakers, networking with women from different industries and communities, and open time for the attendees to share any projects, accomplishments, or activities for which they would like support. Participants have the opportunity to be included in an event directory as well as sponsoring and vendor table options to promote and share about their organization.

Some of the organizations represented by the speakers include Arizona Apparel Foundation, LabelHorde, Identify of She, InspireHER, Lupus Foundation of America, Get Real With Robin, and Finding My Shoes Foundation.

Visit http://azinternationalwomensday.com/index.htm for details
March 8 - West Valley - http://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F2jums... - Mimi's Cafe Goodyear
March 11 - East Valley - http://bit.ly/2j5kkBs - Prankster's Too

Speaker list:
Eva Louis (https://www.facebook.com/EvaMLouis) - Marketing/PR, Film, Fashion, Event Speaker / Founder, Mar 8 & Mar 11
Angela Johnson (https://www.facebook.com/AngelaJohnsonDesigns) - Designer & Founder LabelHorde, Keynote Speaker, Mar 8 & Mar 11
Brenda Combs (https://www.facebook.com/brendarcombs) - Author, Finding My Shoes, Event Speaker, Mar 8 & Mar 11
Erica Cardenas (https://www.facebook.com/EricaNicoleCardenas) – inspireHER, Event Speaker, Mar 11
Toni Grimes (https://www.facebook.com/toni.grimes.965) – Veteran, Advocate, Event Speaker, Mar 8
Eboni Lacey (https://www.facebook.com/eboni.lacey.7) - Identity of She, Event Speaker, Mar 8 & Mar 11
Melissa Ann Marie Farley (https://www.facebook.com/melissafarley) - Film Professional, Event Speaker, Mar 8
Kristina Sabbagh (https://www.facebook.com/kristina.sabbagh) - Attorney, Realtor, Event Speaker, Mar 8 & Mar 11
Robin Cotè (https://www.facebook.com/robin.cote1) - Author, Motivational Speaker, Event Speaker, Mar 8 & Mar 11
Nancy Groben - Community Ambassador, Event Speaker, Mar 8 & Mar 11
Toy Taylor-Skelton (https://www.facebook.com/toy.taylor.94) - Hair/MUA, Marketing/PR, Event Speaker / Coordinator, Mar 8 & Mar 11
Michelle Allen (https://www.facebook.com/michelle.allen.3591?fref=ts) - Filmmaker, Actress, Event Coordinator, Mar 8 & Mar 11

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

***SPONSORSHIP & ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITIES***
Visit www.azinternationalwomensday.com for details
Event Sponsors - $250 (Deadline to sign-up March 1)
Title Sponsors - $2500
Directory Listing - $25
Vendor Tables - $150
Send email to eva.louis@chronicbehavior.com for more information.

Deadline to sign-up for Sponsorship or Advertising is March 1, 2017

www.azinternationalwomensday.com

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/AZInternationalWomensDay/

