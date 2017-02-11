News By Tag
AZ International Women's Day Gathering 2017
Join us to support this year's theme for International Women's Day and "Be Bold For Change and take groundbreaking action that truly drives the greatest change for women."
In 2017, AZ International Women's Day Gathering is scheduled for two dates and locations to further increase the reach to women in the Phoenix metropolitan area. There are 11 speakers participating this year. Each one has a unique story and perspective they will be sharing about their life and their cause.
AZ International Women's Day Gathering's mission is, "Collectively inspiring and supporting through advocating for and uplifting others." Wanting to represent International Women's Day in a unique way, Eva Louis called Arizona's representation of the day a gathering and not just an event, conference, or workshop. The focus of the gathering is to edify, lift up, encourage, support, and recognize women for all they do in the community and the world.
The gathering consists of guest speakers, networking with women from different industries and communities, and open time for the attendees to share any projects, accomplishments, or activities for which they would like support. Participants have the opportunity to be included in an event directory as well as sponsoring and vendor table options to promote and share about their organization.
Some of the organizations represented by the speakers include Arizona Apparel Foundation, LabelHorde, Identify of She, InspireHER, Lupus Foundation of America, Get Real With Robin, and Finding My Shoes Foundation.
Visit http://azinternationalwomensday.com/
March 8 - West Valley - http://l.facebook.com/
March 11 - East Valley - http://bit.ly/
Speaker list:
International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.
***SPONSORSHIP & ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITIES***
Visit www.azinternationalwomensday.com for details
Event Sponsors - $250 (Deadline to sign-up March 1)
Title Sponsors - $2500
Directory Listing - $25
Vendor Tables - $150
Send email to eva.louis@chronicbehavior.com for more information.
Deadline to sign-up for Sponsorship or Advertising is March 1, 2017
www.azinternationalwomensday.com
Contact
Chronic Behavior LLC
