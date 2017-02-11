News By Tag
An Award of Excellence for Creta Maris Beach Resort
In particular, the hotel's guests made their reservation at Creta Maris Beach Resort via Booking.com, enjoyed their vacations and then highlighted the hotel through their own rating, offering 9 points on a scale of 10. The score 9.1 is based on 350 total reviews during the year 2016.
The Award of Excellence is given out by Booking.com to guests' "favorite" properties annually, in honor of their achievements over the past year as measured by their overall guest review score. To receive this award, partners of Booking.com must have an average review score of 8 or higher, based on at least 10 guest reviews over the past year.
"Every year we set new goals in order to have even happier guests. We are very joyful that the guest satisfaction rate is increasing year after year! We are thankful for this distinction, while we set our new goals to become even better in the future, by offering to our guests our best services highlighting our Cretan tradition." stated Mr. Nikos Vlassiadis, hotel's General Manager.
About Creta Maris Beach Resort
Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.
About Booking.com
Booking.com B.V., owns and operates Booking.com™
