An Award of Excellence for Creta Maris Beach Resort

Contact

Creta Maris Beach Resort

Mrs. Faye Papaioannou

***@cretamaris.gr Creta Maris Beach ResortMrs. Faye Papaioannou

End

--had the pleasure to be awarded once again by its guests with thewith a, via Booking.com organization!In particular, the hotel's guests made their reservation at Creta Maris Beach Resort via Booking.com, enjoyed their vacations and then highlighted the hotel through their own rating, offering 9 points on a scale of 10. The score 9.1 is based on 350 total reviews during the year 2016.The Award of Excellence is given out by Booking.com to guests' "favorite" properties annually, in honor of their achievements over the past year as measured by their overall guest review score. To receive this award, partners of Booking.com must have an average review score of 8 or higher, based on at least 10 guest reviews over the past year." stated Mr. Nikos Vlassiadis, hotel's General Manager.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.Booking.com B.V., owns and operates Booking.com™, the world leader in booking accommodations online. Each day, over 800,000 room nights are reserved on Booking.com. The Booking.com website and apps attract visitors from both the leisure and business sectors worldwide. Booking.com B.V. is based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and is supported internationally by 155 offices in over 60 countries around the world.Please find pictures of the event on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site http://www.maris.gr/ media/image- library.aspx