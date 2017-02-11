News By Tag
Kay Finesse's New Sensation "Killin Me Remix" Getting Viral
The young rap singer, Kay Finesse has released her new song "Killin Me Remix" in soundcloud. Music enthusiasts will love listening to this track in repeat mode.
Soundcloud has gifted this singer with wide range of new audiences and listeners. Fans are expecting more songs to hear from this new rap star. Kay Finesse has established herself as one of the foremost prolific artists in soundcloud. She always takes her voice to an entirely new level. Hip hop music lovers must listen to her unbelievable creations.
Kay Finesse's new flagship single "Killin Me Remix" is getting good number of plays count in soundcloud. This new rockstar has made huge contribution in rap and hip hop genre of music. Hip hop music enthusiasts are excited to get additional releases of Kay discreetness. Fans are spellbound with her new beats. The rap singles are all accompanied with sensible lyrics, nice snap beats, wonderful rapping vogue and trendy instruments blends.
Soundcloud is recently receiving loads of guests and Kay Finesse's "Killin Me Remix" is one of the reasons. Kay Finesse wishes her plays count to grow further. This new singer is ambitious and charming. Fans have expressed that the new rockstar has a unique vogue. Her music showcases the lyrical content, experience, patience and consistency. However, Kay Finesse's "Killin Me Remix" is a top quality composition. More songs are expected to release soon!
You must visit the given link to listen this cool track:
https://soundcloud.com/
