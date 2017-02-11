 
Internet of Things (IoT) Training & Certification by Industry Expert

Hub4tech – live online certification based training and assessment platform
 
 
D.C., Wash. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Hub4Tech.com is one of the world's leading training platform, offers Instructor led certification based online and in-class training course to help professionals and students boost their career prospects.

Ø  Instructor led live certification based training

Ø  On-demand 700+ global experts in 500+ skills. 23000+ registered learners from 60+ countries

Ø  1000+ Prebuilt tests to identify your training need

YOU HAVE POWER OF CHOOSING YOUR TRAINER - TAKE DEMO FROM 3 TRAINERS AND SELECT

Check out the latest available IOT courses offered by Hub4Tech that can help you to specialize in the connected world components to build new age IOT applications. This course covers an insight into understanding concept of quality and media bandwidth optimization through formats and codec settings.

IoT Course Curriculum

·         Module 1. Introduction to IoT

·         Module 2. Overview of IoT

·         Module 3. Components & Elements of IoT

·         Module 4. Architecture of IoT system

·         Module 5. Databases for IoT

·         Module 6. Mobile integration to enable IoT

·         Module 7. Security Aspects of IoT

·         Module 8. Privacy Aspects of IoT

·         Module 9. IoT Applications – Use Cases

For IOT Online Training - http://www.hub4tech.com/embedded-and-engineering/iot-trai...

Why Choose Hub4Tech

Ø  Power of knowing and choosing your Trainer

Ø  Corporate Experienced Trainer

Ø  Certification based Training

Ø  Live 1:1 help from Technology Expert

Ø  Verified Trainer

Ø  Online Assessment Engine 1000+ Assessment Test

Ø  Money Back Guarantee

Contact
Hub4Tech
9069139140
seo@hub4tech.com
