Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Godrej United: Upcoming marvelous residential enclave brought to you by Godrej properties

 
 
BANGALORE, India - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Godrej United is yet another suave residential affair proudly presented by none other than the iconic realty brand, Godrej properties, comfortably snuggled at Whitefield, Bangalore. Godrej Properties, the realty wing of the distinguished Godrej Group is a name to reckon with. Soaring heights with every project, Godrej Properties is profoundly committed towards its key areas of innovation, sustainability and excellence towards the realty industry and is presently developing approximately 11.89 million sq. metres of area across 12 cities and in all the realty segments. Well trusted and well-reputed, the company has received over 150 awards and recognitions for its realty establishments and is known for its cutting-edge designs and technologies in all its architectural establishments.

Godrej United Bangalore is another such luxurious development that offers you a perfect blend of open green spaces, exquisite facilities, great connectivity and everything else you aspire for in a modern living home. Incorporating the best of everything, this state-of-art project is marked with its splendid features, intelligent design and thoughtful architecture that add to your pride and confidence of owning something outstanding in a place like Bangalore.

Sprawling across acres of gorgeous land areas, the property offers you 3BHK and 4BHK fantastic apartments spanning 1933 sq. ft. – 2956 sq. ft. The homes offer lovely views of 120 to 270 degrees that will captivate your senses. Scoring high on the privacy quotient, the apartments are very airy and breezy and well-lit with ample sunlight spreading throughout. The homes are accommodated into 17 storey majestic towers that are brilliantly built and designed to offer maximum ease and comfort. 80% of the space left open enhance the beauty of the campus and also let you live a healthy life swaddled in the lap of the nature. The plethora of external amenities available in the campus include a huge clubhouse, spacious sundeck, swimming pool, hi-tech gym and sports facilities to keep you fit and active, amazing yoga room, exclusive play-zone for the kids, multipurpose hall, conference room. Electric car recharging, solar street lighting and organic waste converter are some of the features that make this development totally sustainable.  The project has also been awarded a "Gold" pre-certification from the Indian Green Building Council.

Prominently located in the heart of the city at Whitefield, in Bangalore, it is easily connected to everything important and essential. Proximity to schools, colleges, restaurants, banks, malls, hospitals, and public transport will not let you spend much of time travelling to places for your regular needs.

Godrej United Price varies in the range of Rs 1.13 crores- Rs 1.72 crores. The property is a complete value for money and a great investment option in the city of gardens.

Contact Details:
Godrej United
Mob.No:(+91) 9953 5928 48
Website:http://www.godrejunited.org.in/

