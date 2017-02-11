News By Tag
Godrej United: Upcoming marvelous residential enclave brought to you by Godrej properties
Godrej United Bangalore is another such luxurious development that offers you a perfect blend of open green spaces, exquisite facilities, great connectivity and everything else you aspire for in a modern living home. Incorporating the best of everything, this state-of-art project is marked with its splendid features, intelligent design and thoughtful architecture that add to your pride and confidence of owning something outstanding in a place like Bangalore.
Sprawling across acres of gorgeous land areas, the property offers you 3BHK and 4BHK fantastic apartments spanning 1933 sq. ft. – 2956 sq. ft. The homes offer lovely views of 120 to 270 degrees that will captivate your senses. Scoring high on the privacy quotient, the apartments are very airy and breezy and well-lit with ample sunlight spreading throughout. The homes are accommodated into 17 storey majestic towers that are brilliantly built and designed to offer maximum ease and comfort. 80% of the space left open enhance the beauty of the campus and also let you live a healthy life swaddled in the lap of the nature. The plethora of external amenities available in the campus include a huge clubhouse, spacious sundeck, swimming pool, hi-tech gym and sports facilities to keep you fit and active, amazing yoga room, exclusive play-zone for the kids, multipurpose hall, conference room. Electric car recharging, solar street lighting and organic waste converter are some of the features that make this development totally sustainable. The project has also been awarded a "Gold" pre-certification from the Indian Green Building Council.
Prominently located in the heart of the city at Whitefield, in Bangalore, it is easily connected to everything important and essential. Proximity to schools, colleges, restaurants, banks, malls, hospitals, and public transport will not let you spend much of time travelling to places for your regular needs.
Godrej United Price varies in the range of Rs 1.13 crores- Rs 1.72 crores. The property is a complete value for money and a great investment option in the city of gardens.
Godrej United
Mob.No:(+91)
Website:http://www.godrejunited.org.in/
Godrej United
***@gmail.com
