Kerala Communications - The final destination for doctors looking for jobs in Kerala

ERNAKULAM, India - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Kerala Communications is a full service HRD consulting company promoted by highly motivated & experienced HR entrepreneurs from across the country. It has made its mark in the field of Human Resource Consulting in a very short duration that has been in the field of HR.

Kerala Communications have been an established and popular company with an excellent track record for recruiting candidates specially Doctors to Kerala.

Kerala Communications has made a mark in the field of the recruitment of Doctors to reputed private / missionary / Medical College hospitals of Kerala.

Kerala Communications believe in providing the best job opportunities and working environment for the candidates.

Kerala Communications have been retained by most of the hospital of Kerala for the recruitment of their Medical Professionals as we are able to provide them the required personnel's in a short notice period.

THIS SERVICE IS PROVIDED FREE TO CANDIDATES.

Interested candidates can contact careers@keralacommunications.com for more details.

Please visit www.keralacommunications.com for more details

Contact
Vinod Krishnan
9400455210
***@keralacommunications.com
End
